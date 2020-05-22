Oppo Enco M31 wireless neckband earphones will finally go on sale in India starting May 23 via Amazon. The earphones by Oppo were supposed to go on sale in the country starting March 30, however, the sale was likely postponed due to the nationwide lockdown placed by the government over coronavirus pandemic. Oppo Enco M31 have IPX5 water resistance rating and the company claims that the wireless headphones can offer up to 12 hours of music playback on a single charge.

Oppo Enco M31 price in India, sale date

The introductory price of the Oppo Enco M31 has been set at Rs. 1,999 and this price will be available till May 27. Oppo hasn't revealed the price of the headphones post-May 27 and more information is expected from the company soon.

The neckband-style wireless earphones will be available to purchase via Amazon.in starting May 23 and they are offered in Black and Green colour options.

To recall, Oppo introduced Oppo Enco M31 back in March and the sale was supposed to take place in the same month in India. However, the sale was likely postponed owning to coronavirus outbreak.

Oppo Enco M31: Specifications

Oppo Enco M31 feature a neckband-style design and the headphones pack 9.2mm audio drivers. The wireless headphones also use Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and support the LDAC Bluetooth codec that is widely available on modern Android smartphones. Oppo Enco M31 have IPX5 water resistance rating and the company claims that the wireless headphones can offer up to 12 hours of music playback on a single charge. Additionally, there's an AI-powered noise cancellation feature that is touted to provide clearer call audio.

Other features on Oppo Enco M31 include Magnetic Control for pausing and starting music by joining and separating the earbuds. The headphones also come with in-line controls that include a multi-function button, and volume buttons and microphone.

Lastly, Oppo Enco M31 include a USB Type-C port for charging and Oppo claims that the headphones offer 3 hours of music playback with 10 minutes of charging.

