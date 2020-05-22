Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Oppo Enco M31 Price Revealed, to Go on Sale Starting May 23 via Amazon India

Oppo Enco M31 Price Revealed, to Go on Sale Starting May 23 via Amazon India

Oppo Enco M31 were introduced in March and the sale was supposed to take place in the same month

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 22 May 2020 10:51 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo Enco M31 Price Revealed, to Go on Sale Starting May 23 via Amazon India

Oppo Enco M31 are offered in two colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo Enco M31 can offer 12 hours of music playback on a single charge
  • The headphones include a USB Type-C port for charging
  • Oppo Enco M31 also feature 9.2mm audio drivers

Oppo Enco M31 wireless neckband earphones will finally go on sale in India starting May 23 via Amazon. The earphones by Oppo were supposed to go on sale in the country starting March 30, however, the sale was likely postponed due to the nationwide lockdown placed by the government over coronavirus pandemic. Oppo Enco M31 have IPX5 water resistance rating and the company claims that the wireless headphones can offer up to 12 hours of music playback on a single charge.

Oppo Enco M31 price in India, sale date

The introductory price of the Oppo Enco M31 has been set at Rs. 1,999 and this price will be available till May 27. Oppo hasn't revealed the price of the headphones post-May 27 and more information is expected from the company soon.

The neckband-style wireless earphones will be available to purchase via Amazon.in starting May 23 and they are offered in Black and Green colour options.

To recall, Oppo introduced Oppo Enco M31 back in March and the sale was supposed to take place in the same month in India. However, the sale was likely postponed owning to coronavirus outbreak.

Oppo Enco M31: Specifications

Oppo Enco M31 feature a neckband-style design and the headphones pack 9.2mm audio drivers. The wireless headphones also use Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and support the LDAC Bluetooth codec that is widely available on modern Android smartphones. Oppo Enco M31 have IPX5 water resistance rating and the company claims that the wireless headphones can offer up to 12 hours of music playback on a single charge. Additionally, there's an AI-powered noise cancellation feature that is touted to provide clearer call audio.

Other features on Oppo Enco M31 include Magnetic Control for pausing and starting music by joining and separating the earbuds. The headphones also come with in-line controls that include a multi-function button, and volume buttons and microphone.

Lastly, Oppo Enco M31 include a USB Type-C port for charging and Oppo claims that the headphones offer 3 hours of music playback with 10 minutes of charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Enco M31, Oppo Enco M31 specifications, Oppo Enco M31 price in India, Wireless headphones
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
Apple Questioned by Irish Regulator Over Siri Audio Recordings
Vodafone Idea Brings Rs. 29 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Rs. 20 Talktime, 100MB High-Speed Data for 14 Days

Related Stories

Oppo Enco M31 Price Revealed, to Go on Sale Starting May 23 via Amazon India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. TikTok Rating Drops Further on Android as Indian Users Leave 1-Star Reviews
  2. Oppo Find X2 Neo With 5G Support, 90Hz Display Launched
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review
  4. Everything You Need to Know About WhatsApp Web Version
  5. Mark Zuckerberg Devotes Entire Townhall to 'Work From Home' Future
  6. Huami Amazfit Bip S Smartwatch to Launch in India on June 3
  7. Moto G8 Power Lite With 5,000mAh Battery, Helio P35 SoC Launched in India
  8. Realme Buds Air Neo May Be Priced at Rs. 2,999; Features Teased by Company
  9. Plea in Supreme Court Seeks to Ban Zoom App Over Privacy Concerns
  10. MIUI 12 Global Rollout to Kick Off in June: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi 10X Teased to Feature AMOLED Display, Offer 30x Zoom Support and 5G on Both SIM Cards
  2. Amazon Prime Day Pushed to September as Company Returns to Normalcy: Report
  3. Netflix Will Now Automatically Cancel Inactive Subscriptions
  4. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Embraces Remote Work in Post-Pandemic Shift
  5. Vodafone Idea Brings Rs. 29 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Rs. 20 Talktime, 100MB High-Speed Data for 14 Days
  6. Oppo Enco M31 Price Revealed, to Go on Sale Starting May 23 via Amazon India
  7. Realme Buds Air Neo May Be Priced at Rs. 2,999; Features Teased Ahead of Launch
  8. Apple Questioned by Irish Regulator Over Siri Audio Recordings
  9. Tenet Trailer Reveals Time Inversion Plot for Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie
  10. KKR-Jio Deal: US PE Giant KKR to Invest Rs. 11,367 Crores in Jio Platforms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com