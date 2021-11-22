Oppo Reno 7 series is set to launch on November 25. Ahead of the global unveiling of the smartphones, Oppo has confirmed the arrival of another product as well. It is gearing up to launch a new pair of true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds called Oppo Enco Free2i. The company has teased the earbuds via its official website. The upcoming earbuds are expected to be the latest variant of the Oppo Enco Free 2 TWS earbuds which were unveiled in May this year alongside the Oppo Reno 6 series. Separately, some renders of the upcoming Oppo Enco Free2i have also surfaced online, suggesting their design and some specifications.

Oppo via its official Weibo account teased the arrival of the new Oppo Enco Free2i earbuds on November 25. As mentioned, Oppo Enco Free2i are also teased on the Oppo China website and Oppo Mall as well. As of now, the company has not shared any information on the availability of Oppo Enco Free2i in global markets.

As per the renders shared by GizNext, the upcoming Oppo Enco Free2i TWS earbuds will with a oval-shaped charging case. The earbuds are shown with a stem-like design in White colour. The retail box may include a USB Type-C cable and an extra set of ear tips as well.

On the specification front, the earbuds reportedly come with Bluetooth v5 for pairing, with a 10m connectivity range. The earbuds are said to deliver a frequency response range of 20–20,000Hz.

As per the report, Oppo Enco Free 2i offer a large battery capacity. The earbuds are expected to offer 5W charging speeds, and may not support fast charging. Also, details about IPS ratings are unknown at this moment.

To recall, Oppo Enco Free 2 TWS earbuds were launched in China in May this year for a price of CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 6,800). Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, IP54 rating water, and dust resistance were the key features of the earbuds. They have 10mm drivers that offer a sound frequency response of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. Oppo Enco Free 2 pack a 41mAh battery inside each earbud and a 480mAh battery inside the charging case as well.

