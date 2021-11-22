Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Oppo Enco Free2i TWS Earbuds Teased to Launch Alongside Reno 7 Series on November 25

Oppo Enco Free2i TWS Earbuds Teased to Launch Alongside Reno 7 Series on November 25

Oppo Enco Free2i are tipped to deliver a frequency response range of 20-20,000Hz.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 22 November 2021 18:46 IST
Oppo Enco Free2i TWS Earbuds Teased to Launch Alongside Reno 7 Series on November 25

Photo Credit: GizNext

Oppo Enco Free2i earbuds are tipped to come in a White colour option

Highlights
  • Oppo Enco Free2i tipped to feature Bluetooth v5
  • Oppo Enco Free2i are all set to launch on November 25
  • Oppo Enco Free2i earbuds are tipped to offer 5W charging speeds

Oppo Reno 7 series is set to launch on November 25. Ahead of the global unveiling of the smartphones, Oppo has confirmed the arrival of another product as well. It is gearing up to launch a new pair of true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds called Oppo Enco Free2i. The company has teased the earbuds via its official website. The upcoming earbuds are expected to be the latest variant of the Oppo Enco Free 2 TWS earbuds which were unveiled in May this year alongside the Oppo Reno 6 series. Separately, some renders of the upcoming Oppo Enco Free2i have also surfaced online, suggesting their design and some specifications.

Oppo via its official Weibo account teased the arrival of the new Oppo Enco Free2i earbuds on November 25. As mentioned, Oppo Enco Free2i are also teased on the Oppo China website and Oppo Mall as well. As of now, the company has not shared any information on the availability of Oppo Enco Free2i in global markets.

As per the renders shared by GizNext, the upcoming Oppo Enco Free2i TWS earbuds will with a oval-shaped charging case. The earbuds are shown with a stem-like design in White colour. The retail box may include a USB Type-C cable and an extra set of ear tips as well.

On the specification front, the earbuds reportedly come with Bluetooth v5 for pairing, with a 10m connectivity range. The earbuds are said to deliver a frequency response range of 20–20,000Hz.

As per the report, Oppo Enco Free 2i offer a large battery capacity. The earbuds are expected to offer 5W charging speeds, and may not support fast charging. Also, details about IPS ratings are unknown at this moment.

To recall, Oppo Enco Free 2 TWS earbuds were launched in China in May this year for a price of CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 6,800). Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, IP54 rating water, and dust resistance were the key features of the earbuds. They have 10mm drivers that offer a sound frequency response of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. Oppo Enco Free 2 pack a 41mAh battery inside each earbud and a 480mAh battery inside the charging case as well.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Enco Free2i TWS Earbuds, Oppo Enco Free2i, Oppo, Oppo Reno 7 series, Oppo Enco Free2i TWS Earbuds Specifications, Oppo Enco Free2i TWS Earbuds launch
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo Reno 7 SE Full Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch, MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC Tipped

Related Stories

    Oppo Enco Free2i TWS Earbuds Teased to Launch Alongside Reno 7 Series on November 25
    Comment
    Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Advertisement
    Best Deals of the Day »
    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Gadgets
    Latest Gadgets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. Airtel Increases Prepaid Pack Prices by Up to Rs. 501: All Details
    2. NASA to Launch New Laser Communications Systems to Speed Up Data Transfer
    3. OnePlus 9RT Tipped to Launch in India as OnePlus RT
    4. Avalanche Overtakes Dogecoin in Market Value
    5. Oppo A55s 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
    6. WhatsApp Brings Flash Calls, Message Level Reporting Safety Features to India
    7. Salesmen Face Ruin as JioMart Partner Targets Mom-and-Pop Stores
    8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
    9. Noise X-Fit 1 With 10-Day Battery Life Launched in India
    10. Oppo Reno 7 Pro Spotted on Geekbench; Reno 7 Image Leaked
    #Latest Stories
    1. Oppo Enco Free2i TWS Earbuds Teased to Launch Alongside Reno 7 Series on November 25
    2. Oppo Reno 7 SE Full Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch, MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC Tipped
    3. Redmi Note 11T 5G Specifications Teased Ahead of India Launch
    4. Russian Government Increases Scrutiny of Crypto Market to Trace, Prevent Tax Evasion
    5. Truecaller Records 300 Million Monthly Active Users, India Makes Up 73 Percent of Total Count
    6. Swiggy One Membership With Free Unlimited Deliveries, Up to 30 Percent Off on Food Orders Launched
    7. Vivo Y76 5G Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing, May Come With MediaTek Dimensity 700
    8. Amazon Lobbying Report Leads to Call for Privacy Legislation From US Lawmakers
    9. NASA to Launch New Laser Communications Systems to Speed Up Data Transmission From Space to Earth
    10. Avalanche Overtakes Dogecoin, Shiba Inu in Market Value After Deloitte Deal
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
    Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com