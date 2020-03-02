Technology News
Oppo Enco Free, Enco W31 Wireless Headphones Launched in India; Oppo Kash Financial Services Platform Debuts

Oppo Enco Free price in India is set at Rs. 7,999, while Oppo Enco W31 is priced at Rs. 4,499.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 2 March 2020 16:58 IST
Oppo Enco Free come with an Apple AirPods-like design

Highlights
  • Oppo Enco Free headphones are touted to deliver 25 hours of playback
  • Enco W31 headphones have an in-ear design
  • Oppo Kash service is initially available in beta stage

Oppo Enco Free and Enco W31 wireless headphones have been launched in India alongside the debut of the Reno 3 Pro smartphone. Both new headphones are designed to meet the demands of young customers. While the Oppo Enco Free appear to have Apple's AirPods as the inspiration and are touted to provide ultra-dynamic speakers, the Enco W31 features an in-ear design targeted at users involved in physical activities on a regular basis. In addition to the Enco Free and Enco W31 headphones, the Chinese brand has launched Oppo Kash as its end-to-end financial solution to answer Xiaomi's Mi Credit. The Oppo Kash, which will is aimed to add 10 million customers in the next five years, is powered by the company's fintech subsidiary FinShell that also powers the Realme PaySa financial services platform.

Oppo Enco Free, Enco W31 price in India, launch offers

The Oppo Enco Free price in India is set at Rs. 7,999, while the Oppo Enco W31 is priced at Rs. 4,499. The Enco Free true wireless headphones will be available for purchase through Amazon and Flipkart starting Wednesday, March 4. Moreover, 1,000 select customers pre-ordering the Oppo Reno 3 Pro smartphone will get the Enco Free headphones for free.

oppo enco free w31 image twitter oppo india Oppo Enco Free Oppo Enco W31

Oppo Enco Free and Enco W31 are designed to provide wireless audio experience to young Indians

 

Oppo Enco Free specifications, features

The Oppo Enco Free come with 13.4mm ultra-dynamic speakers that are packed with dual magnetic circuits and an FPC lever. The headphones also have magnalium-titanium composite diaphragm. Further, there is an artificial intelligence (AI) backed uplink noise cancellation technology that works during phone calls. There are dual microphones with a beam-forming capability to reduce ambient noise. Oppo has also provided two ear-tip options to provide a secure fit to users. Furthermore, the Enco Free headphones are claimed to provide up to 25 hours of playback on a single charge.

Oppo mentioned that the Enco Free headphones are compatible with most of the Android devices available in the market and are featured in Black, Pink, and White colour options. The headphones work with binaural simultaneous Bluetooth transmission and come with slide and tap gestures support.

Oppo Enco W31 specifications, features

Aside from the Enco Free, Oppo has brought the Enco W31 headphones with the in-ear design and water as well as dust resistant build. The headphones come with dual composite thermoplastic polyurethanes (TPU) and graphene diaphragms and are equipped with two distinct audio modes, namely bass mode and balance mode. There are also anti-wind noise chambers, two internal high-sensitive microphones on each side, and an environmental noise cancellation algorithm designed to block out background noise during calls.

The Oppo Enco W31 will be available in Black, Pink, and White colour options.

Oppo Kash features

In addition to the Enco Free and Enco W31 headphones as well as the Reno 3 Pro smartphone, Oppo has brought the Oppo Kash as its financial services platform. It initially offers five different provides through the dedicated app, namely Mutual Funds, Freedom SIP, Personal Loans, Business Loans, and Screen Insurance. The platform is powered by FinShell, the startup that is already enabling financial services on the Realme PaySa, the service that was launched in December.

oppo kash image Oppo Kash

Oppo Kash is available as a financial services platform to cater to smartphone users

 

“With Oppo Kash, we aim to provide an end-to-end financial solution available in the palm of your hand,” said Sumit Walia, Vice President of Product and Marketing, Oppo India, while launching the new financial services platform.

Oppo has partnered with a total of 20 asset management companies to offer a bouquet of SIP and mutual funds to customers through the Oppo Kash platform. The Chinese company also wants to promote “small and easy”, “data privacy”, and “customer security” as the three pillars of the new development.

The Oppo Kash app is initially available in beta stage and will be available for download through Google Play Store and the Oppo App Market.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Nokia C2 Specifications Tipped, Said to Feature 4G Connectivity Support

    Oppo Enco Free, Enco W31 Wireless Headphones Launched in India; Oppo Kash Financial Services Platform Debuts
