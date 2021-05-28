Technology News
Oppo Enco Free 2 TWS Earbuds With Up to 30 Hours of Playback Launched

Oppo Enco Free 2 wireless earbuds come with IP54 water and dust resistance.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 28 May 2021 10:40 IST
Oppo Enco Free 2 TWS Earbuds With Up to 30 Hours of Playback Launched

Oppo Enco Free 2 earbuds will go on sale in China on June 5

Highlights
  • Oppo Enco Free 2 earbuds have launched alongside Reno 6 series
  • The Oppo Enco Free 2 supports Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity
  • Oppo Enco Free 2 takes about 1.5 hours to completely charge

Oppo Enco Free 2 true wireless earbuds were launched on Thursday in China. These earbuds were launched alongside the Oppo Reno 6 series, which includes the Oppo Reno 6 Pro+, Oppo Reno 6 Pro, and Oppo Reno 6 phones. The Oppo Enco Free 2 earbuds have an in-ear design for comfort and grip. There's a charging case that supports USB Type-C port and the earbuds come with noise reduction depth of up to 42dB. They are IP54 certified dust and water resistant.

Oppo Enco Free 2 price, sale

The new Oppo Enco Free 2 are priced in China at CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 6,800). They are up for pre-orders and will go on sale on June 5. The earbuds come in Galaxy White and Extreme Night Black colour options.

Oppo Enco Free 2 specifications

Coming to the details, Oppo Enco Free 2 support Bluetooth v5.2 and the earbuds sit snugly inside an egg-shaped charger. The design seems to have been somewhat inspired by the AirPods Pro. Inside the box, Oppo bundles eartips of different sizes, a USB Type-C to USB Type-A cable, documentation, the two earbuds, and the charging box. Other features include automatic connection once paired and automatic pause of music when the earbuds are taken off from the ear. The earbuds also act as a remote shutter for the paired smartphone and are IP54 certified water and dust resistant.

As mentioned, Oppo Enco Free 2 offers up to 30 hours of music playback with four hours on each earbuds with noise reduction mode kept on. If the noise reduction mode is kept off, then the earbuds will last for up to 6.5 hours each. There is a 41mAh battery inside each earbud and a 480mAh battery inside the charging case. It takes about 1.5 hours for the case and the earbuds to fully charge. Furthermore, the earbuds claim to offer 47ms low latency and are compatible with both the Android and iOS platforms.

Oppo Enco Free 2 earbuds feature an upgraded anti-wind noise algorithm and have three microphones to assist call noise reduction. There is a transparent mode for when users want the ambient noise to come through. In addition to the algorithm, the Oppo Enco Free 2 have a three-core noise reduction chip that enables the noise reduction depth to go down up to 42dB.

There are 10mm drivers on the Oppo Enco Free 2 and they offer a sound frequency response of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. The total weight of the earbuds with the charging case is listed to be at 47.6 grams.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Oppo Enco Free 2, Oppo Enco Free 2 PRice, Oppo Enco Free 2 Specifications, Oppo
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Oppo Enco Free 2 TWS Earbuds With Up to 30 Hours of Playback Launched
