Oppo Enco Free 2 and Oppo Enco Air Lite true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones' launch in India seems imminent. Ahead of their launch, these TWS earphones have been spotted on Oppo's HeyMelody app in India. It is speculated that Oppo may launch either the Oppo Enco Free 2 or the Oppo Enco Air Lite TWS earphones alongside the vanilla Oppo Reno 7, Oppo Reno 7 Pro, and Oppo Watch Free in India sometime in January. Oppo Reno 7 series was launched in China earlier this month.

The Oppo Enco Free 2 and Oppo Enco Air Lite TWS earphones were spotted by 91Mobiles on Oppo's HeyMelody app in India. It was earlier reported that Oppo may launch its next-gen TWS earphones along with the Oppo Reno 7, Oppo Reno 7 Pro, and Oppo Watch Free. The next-gen TWS earphones are said to cost similar to the Oppo Enco X that retail for Rs. 9,990. However, it is not confirmed which of the two TWS earphones the report was talking about.

The publication also speculates that it is likely that Oppo may launch the Oppo Enco Free 2 and Oppo Enco Air Lite separately. However, it is also likely that both TWS earphones are launched in Q1 2022.

Oppo Enco Free 2 specifications

Oppo Enco Free 2 TWS earphones were launched in China in May. If the Indian market gets the same product, it will get support for Bluetooth v5.2, automatic connection once paired and wear detection. The earbuds can also double up as a remote shutter and are IP54 certified for dust- and water-resistance.

The TWS earphones from Oppo offer a total playback time of up to 30 hours with four hours with noise reduction mode turned on. If noise reduction is off, the Oppo Enco Free 2 earbuds can last up to 6.5 hours. The charging case packs a 480mAh battery, while each earbud gets a 41mAh battery. They can be fully charged in 1.5 hours using a USB Type-C port.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.