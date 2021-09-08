Technology News
Oppo Enco Buds TWS Earphones With 8mm Drivers, Up to 24 Hours Battery Life Launched in India

Oppo Enco Buds price in India is set at Rs. 1,999.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 8 September 2021 15:27 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Enco Buds come with an AI-based noise cancellation feature for calls

Highlights
  • Oppo Enco Buds come with Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity
  • They will be available exclusively on Flipkart starting September 14
  • Oppo Enco Buds have an 80ms low-latency Game Mode

Oppo Enco Buds true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have been launched in India on Wednesday, September 8. The entry-level earphones have a total playback time of up to 24 hours with the charging case and can last for up to 6 hours on a single charge on the earbuds. The Oppo Enco Buds are IP54 rated for dust and water resistance. They feature 8mm dynamic drivers that deliver "concert-like bass". They come with Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity and have a range of 10 metres.

Oppo Enco Buds price in India, availability, and offers

The newly launched Oppo Enco Buds TWS earphones are priced at Rs. 1,999. They will be exclusively available on Flipkart starting September 14 at a special launch price of Rs. 1,799, while its listed price is Rs. 1,999. The special price will be available for only three days till September 16. The Oppo TWS earphones come in a single White colour option.

Oppo Enco Buds specifications, features

The Oppo Enco Buds are powered by 8mm dynamic drivers that deliver a 'concert-like bass'. They have a frequency range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz and support AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs. The TWS earphones can be connected to a smartphone via Bluetooth v5.2 and give the users a range of 10 metres along with the ability to fast pair.

The Oppo earphones also come with a low-latency Game Mode that delivers 80ms of latency and is activated by a triple-tap gesture. The company says the earbuds have an AI-based noise cancellation feature that is able to differentiate between different types of noises to block background noise during calls.

The TWS earphones from Oppo come with a 400mAh battery in the charging case that helps the earphones have a total playback time of 24 hours. The 40mAh battery in each earbud can last for up to 6 hours on a single charge. They can be fully charged in one hour and 30 minutes via a USB Type-C port. The Oppo Enco Buds also feature Open-Up Auto Connection that can connect the earphones to a supported Oppo smartphone as soon as the lid on the charging case is opened.

There are touch controls for pausing media, switching between songs, and controlling the volume on the Oppo Enco Buds. These controls can also be customised using the HeyMelody companion app available for Android devices. The TWS earphones are IP54 rated for dust and water resistance. The Oppo Enco Buds weigh 45 grams with the charging case and the earbuds weigh 4 grams each.

Satvik Khare
