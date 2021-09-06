Oppo Enco Buds are all set to launch in India on Wednesday, September 8, the company announced on Monday. The entry-level true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones are said to offer crystal clear audio and a long playback time. The earphones also come with noise reduction technology that is activated during calls. The Oppo Enco Buds were launched in Thailand in April and come with 8mm drivers, Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, and come with a low-latency gaming mode. Not much information is available about whether the India version of the earphones have any differences.

The Oppo Enco Buds will launch on Wednesday, Oppo announced in a press statement on Wednesday. Oppo is touting the long battery life, with up to 24 hours of total playback time with the charging case. On a single charge, the earphones can have a playback time of up to 6 hours. Oppo also mentions that the earphones come with "a smart algorithm that enables Intelligent Call Noise Reduction to isolate your voice from background noise for disturbance-free phone calls." The TWS earphones are also confirmed to come in a single White colour option. Apart from this, nothing else about the TWS earphones is confirmed as of now.

Oppo Enco Buds price, specifications (expected)

The Oppo Enco Buds were launched in Thailand in April at THB 999 (roughly Rs. 2,300), and we can expect India pricing to be around that range. The earbuds feature 8mm dynamic drivers that deliver heavy bass, as per the company. The earphones also come with a low-latency gaming mode with 80ms of latency that can be activated via a triple-tap gesture. Their Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity helps them connect and transmit audio from both earphones simultaneously.

The TWS earphones have a frequency response range from 20Hz to 20,000Hz. They support AAC and SBC codecs. Oppo Enco Buds have a 40mAh battery in each earbud and the charging case comes with a 400mAh battery. With a USB Type-C port, the earphones can be fully charged in two and a half hours. They feature IP54 certification for dust and water resistance and weigh 4 grams each.

As mentioned, since there is no confirmation that the version sold in India would have the same specifications as the version sold in Thailand, the information should be taken with a pinch of salt.