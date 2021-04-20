Technology News
loading

Oppo Enco Buds With 8mm Drivers, 24 Hours Total Battery Life Launched

Oppo Enco Buds have a bud style and not a stem design which makes them more discreet.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 20 April 2021 19:34 IST
Oppo Enco Buds With 8mm Drivers, 24 Hours Total Battery Life Launched

Oppo Enco Buds are offered in two colours

Highlights
  • Oppo Enco Buds have noise cancellation for calls
  • Oppo has not shared availability or pricing for the Oppo Enco Buds
  • The TWS earbuds have six hours of battery life

Oppo Enco Buds launched in Thailand on Tuesday joining the company's Enco lineup of audio peripherals. The latest addition is a pair of True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds that come in two colours. They come with Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity and the company claims the buds can last up to 24 hours on a single charge. Oppo Enco Buds also have dust and water resistance built-in along with a low latency game mode and noise cancellation for calls.

Oppo Enco Buds price (expected)

Oppo Enco Buds have what seems to be a placeholder listing on Shopee Thailand for the Oppo Enco Buds W12, for THB 99,999 (roughly Rs. 2.4 lakh) but this will not be the actual price. 91Mobiles spotted a price tag of THB 999 (roughly Rs. 2,400) which seems more realistic for the Oppo Enco Buds. The Oppo Enco TWS W11 is currently available online for Rs. 1,699 in India. The Oppo Enco Buds are offered in Blue and White colours.

There is no information on availability on the official website or on Shopee as the listing on the e-commerce website may have been premature, and doesn't offer any details. If you click on Buy Now, you instead get a message saying the product has been unlisted.

Oppo Enco Buds specifications, features

The official website does list the specifications for the Oppo Enco Buds. They are powered by 8mm dynamic drivers that deliver heavy bass, as per the company. The TWS earbuds come with Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity and Oppo points out that where regular TWS earbuds connect one earbud with the phone and the other with the first earbuds, the Oppo Enco Buds transmit audio from the phone simultaneously to both earbuds. It comes with a low latency game mode that delivers 80ms of latency that can be activated by a triple tap. The TWS earbuds also feature intelligent call noise cancellation that uses an algorithm based on DNN (deep neural network).

Oppo Enco Buds have a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. They support AAC and SBC codecs. In terms of battery life, the Oppo Enco Buds have a 40mAh battery capacity in each earbud and a 400mAh battery in the charging case. They are said to deliver six hours of battery life on a single charge and a total of 24 hours with the charging case. It takes about two hours to charge he earbuds and two and a half hours to charge the earbuds along with the case, via the USB Type-C port. Oppo Enco Buds are IP54 dust and water resistant and weigh 4 grams each. The charging case weighs 37 grams.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Enco Buds, Oppo Enco Buds Price, Oppo Enco Buds Specifications, Oppo
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Getting Camera Improvements in OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 Update in India
Google Search Will Now Showcase Pac-Man, Hello Kitty, Ultraman, More in 3D Augmented Reality

Related Stories

Oppo Enco Buds With 8mm Drivers, 24 Hours Total Battery Life Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of April 23 Launch
  2. Elongate: Elon Musk's March Joke Is Now a Cryptocurrency
  3. NASA Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Historic Flight Successful
  4. Watch the First Trailer for Marvel’s Shang-Chi
  5. Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion With Snapdragon 732G Launched in India
  6. Realme GT Neo India Launch May Just Be Around the Corner
  7. Timex iConnect Premium Active Smartwatch Review
  8. Beware: Fake WhatsApp Pink App Could Let Hackers Steal Your Data
  9. Amazon, Flipkart Suspend Non-Essential Orders in Delhi
  10. The Best Movies on Netflix
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Enco Buds With 8mm Drivers, 24 Hours Total Battery Life Launched
  2. Google Search Will Now Showcase Pac-Man, Hello Kitty, Ultraman, More in 3D Augmented Reality
  3. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Getting Camera Improvements in OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 Update in India
  4. Caviar iPhone Editions Pay Tribute to SpaceX, Blue Origins Founders Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos
  5. ‘Britcoin’: UK Sets Up Task Force for Digital Currency Backed by Bank of England
  6. iPhone 13 May Expand mmWave Support to More Countries, New Leak Tips Less Wide Notch
  7. Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition to Launch on April 27, Retractable Shoulder Buttons Teased
  8. Honor 50 Series With Dual Ring Camera Design Tipped to Launch in May
  9. WeWork to Begin Accepting Payments in Cryptocurrencies
  10. Facebook Introduces ‘Transfer Your Information’ Tool to Help Back Up Posts on Google Docs, More: How to Do It
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com