Oppo Enco Air TWS Earphones, Oppo Band Vitality Edition Launched: All the details

Oppo Enco Air TWS Earphones and Oppo Band Vitality Edition are available for pre-order on JD.com.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 6 May 2021 18:27 IST
Oppo Enco Air TWS Earphones, Oppo Band Vitality Edition Launched: All the details

Photo Credit: Oppo China

Oppo Enco Air TWS earphones are launched in four colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo Enco Air TWS earphones support Bluetooth v5.2
  • The earphones come with a translucent case
  • Oppo Band Vitality Edition sports 1.1-inch AMOLED display

Oppo Enco Air true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones and Oppo Band Vitality Edition smart band have been launched in China. These products were unveiled alongside Oppo K9 5G smartphone and Oppo K9 smart TV at an event on Thursday. The Oppo Enco Air earphones come with a translucent case and supports Bluetooth v5.2. They are equipped with a bass booster tube and offer fast charging technology. Meanwhile, Oppo Band Vitality Edition comes with features such as NFC, blood oxygen level monitoring, and a touchscreen AMOLED display.

Oppo Enco Air TWS earphones, Oppo Band Vitality Edition price, availability

Oppo Enco Air TWS earphones are available for pre-booking on JD.com. They are priced at CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,400), however, customers who book the earphones will get them for CNY 249 (roughly Rs. 2,800). They are available in Black, Blue, Green, and White colour options. The earphones were first revealed in Italy back in April.

Oppo Band Vitality Edition can also be pre-booked now on JD.com. The smart band is priced at CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,200), however, if customers pre-order it, they can get it for CNY 149 (roughly Rs. 1,700). The fitness band can be purchased in Black and Orange colour options.

There's no information on when Oppo Enco Air and Oppo Band Vitality Edition will be available in global markets.

Oppo Enco Air TWS earphones specifications, features

Oppo Enco Air TWS earphones can offer up to 24 hours of playback with the charging case. Oppo says that each earbud delivers up to 4 hours of playback on a single charge. The company claims that a quick 10 minutes of charging offers a total of up to 8 hours of playback. They are charged through a USB Type-C port. The earphones have a semi in-ear design and are equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers. They also feature two microphones in each earbud and a bass booster tube for a punchy sound.

The Enco Air TWS earphones come with Game Mode that offers a low latency of 47ms for seamless sync between audio and video during gaming. The earphones can connect with the smartphone as soon as the charging case is opened. The earbuds support touch controls to play or pause music, and answer or end calls. They come with IPX4 rating for water resistance and are compatible with Android as well as iOS.

Oppo Band Vitality Edition specifications, features

Oppo Band Vitality Edition features a 1.1-inch AMOLED display and 12 exercise modes. The band allows users to monitor their sleep, heart rate, as well as bloody oxygen saturation (SpO2) levels. It also has NFC that facilitates touch-less payment. It offers water resistance up to 50 meters and can deliver a run time of up to 14 days on a single charge.

Oppo Band Vitality Edition

Oppo Band Vitality Edition

Display Type AMOLED
Water Resistant Yes
Heart Rate Monitor Yes
Compatible Devices Android, iOS
Battery Life (Days) 14
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
