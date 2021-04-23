Technology News
Oppo Enco Air With 24 Hour Battery Life, Bluetooth v5.2 Revealed Ahead of Expected May 6 Launch

Oppo Enco Air TWS earbuds are backed by a 440mAh that is said to deliver 24 hours of playback.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 23 April 2021 16:39 IST
Oppo Enco Air With 24 Hour Battery Life, Bluetooth v5.2 Revealed Ahead of Expected May 6 Launch

Photo Credit: Oppo Hub

Oppo Enco Air come in two colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo Enco Air are priced at EUR 99
  • Oppo has not shared an exact sale date for the TWS earbuds
  • Oppo Enco Air may be unveiled in China on May 6

Oppo Enco Air True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds have already been announced in Italy, as per the company's press release from earlier this month. However, the TWS earbuds have not been listed anywhere for sale. The company recently teased TWS earbuds to launch alongside the Oppo K9 5G on May 6 in China and these may be the Oppo Enco Air. They boast of 24-hour battery life and Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity. They seem to have a stem style design and two colour options.

Oppo Enco Air price

As per the post on Oppo's Italy newsroom page, Oppo Enco Air are priced at EUR 99 (roughly Rs. 9,000) and will be offered in Black and White colours. Earlier this month, the TWS earbuds were expected to go on sale “in the coming weeks in Italy” via Amazon.it but there is no listing for them on the website, or on Oppo's official Italy website. A blog named Oppo Hub meanwhile shared images of the earbuds.

It is unclear if and when the Oppo Enco Air will launch in international markets including India.

Oppo Enco Air specifications, features

Oppo Enco Air come with call noise cancellation that uses dual microphones with AI functionality. They are said to simulate human binaural hearing system which allows them to track human voices and separate them from background noise in real time. Oppo Enco Air come with touch controls which let you control tracks, volume, take calls, activate voice assistant, and more by touching the stem. The TWS earbuds come with a case that has a 440mAh battery that is said to last up to 24 hours with continuous listening on a single charge. They can deliver up to 15 hours of talk time as well. With support for fast charging, Oppo Enco Air can deliver 8 hours of battery life with a 10-minute charge.

They come with Bluetooth v5.2 and low latency simultaneous binaural transmission allows both earbuds to receive audio at the same time. The company says the Oppo Enco Air can be better managed by the HeyMelody app. That's about all the information there is about the Oppo Enco Air and more can be expected at the May 6 launch event.

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Enco Air, Oppo Enco Air Price, Oppo Enco Air Specifications, Oppo
Vineet Washington
Oppo Enco Air With 24 Hour Battery Life, Bluetooth v5.2 Revealed Ahead of Expected May 6 Launch
