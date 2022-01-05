Oppo Enco Air 2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have been launched in China. The earphones succeed Oppo Enco Air and come with new features such as Enco Live Tuning for personalised sound effects. They come in a translucent jelly-like case and are claimed to offer a total of up to 24 hours of playback. The earbuds come equipped with large 13.4mm drivers and feature a Bluetooth v5.2 low-latency dual transmission for gaming.

Oppo Enco Air 2 price, availability

Oppo Enco Air 2 TWS earphones are priced at CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,300), however, they are currently available at a price of CNY 179 (roughly Rs. 2,100). The TWS earphones are available in Black, Blue, Green, and White colours.

Oppo Enco Air 2 specifications, features

Oppo Enco Air 2 are equipped with 13.4mm composite titanium-plated diaphragm moving coils. Oppo says that the release of sound energy is doubled compared to its predecessor Oppo Enco Air. The new TWS earphones feature a unique bass duct that is essentially a large sound cavity volume for the speaker that makes the bass more rhythmic, Oppo says. The earphones also come with Oppo Blu-Ray acoustic tuner presets and two new Enco Live Tunings presets “Pure Bass” and “Melodious Voice” for personalised sound effects. The TWS earbuds have a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz and feature support for AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs.

Oppo Enco Air 2 are claimed to use artificial intelligence to simulate the human binaural hearing system for a clear calling experience. They have touch panels to control calling and music playback. The earphones come equipped with Bluetooth v5.2 low-latency dual transmission technology that is claimed to offer low latency of 94ms for “game mode”. They are compatible with both Android smartphones and Apple iPhone models.

Oppo Enco Air 2 earphones are claimed to offer a total playback of up to 24 hours. Each earpiece has a 27mAh battery that delivers a 4-hour playback on a single charge. Its 440mAh case can lend five additional charge cycles and be charged fully with a USB Type-C port in 2 hours.

Oppo Enco Air 2 can also be used to take pictures remotely when paired to a smartphone and come with IPX4 rating for water resistance. The pair along with the charging case weighs 39.9 grams.

