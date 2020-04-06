Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Oppo to Announce New Audio Product on April 7, Releases Official Teaser Image

Oppo to Announce New Audio Product on April 7, Releases Official Teaser Image

New audio products incoming from Oppo.

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 6 April 2020 14:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo to Announce New Audio Product on April 7, Releases Official Teaser Image

It could be a speaker or the case for new truly wireless earphones

Highlights
  • The teaser image suggests a new audio product announcement on April 7
  • This could be a speaker or a new truly wireless earphone
  • The image was shared on Weibo

Oppo launched its first pair of truly wireless earphones in India last month, and now, it seems like it's about to launch a new model on April 7. An official teaser image posted on Weibo shows a circular device, with tomorrow's date, which hints that it could be a speaker or a case for a new truly wireless earphones. The new product will be announced for the China market on April 7 and then, depending on when the current coronavirus lockdown is lifted, it could potentially arrive in India as well. It's hard to tell what the actual product will be but thankfully, we don't have to wait too long to find out.

The teaser image was posted on Chinese social website, Weibo, from an “Oppo Acoustics” account, leading us to believe that this is an official teaser from the audio department of Oppo. Along with the image, the post also had the line “The pearls are round and jade-run, and there is a universe inside,” which is Google translated version of the original text. The image shows a circular orb with concentric circles emanating around it. This could be a reference to sound waves, in which case the new product could be a speaker, with Oppo's Breeno voice assistant. It's also possible that this device is just the outer view of a case for a new pair of truly wireless earbuds.

Oppo recently launched the Enco Free true wireless earphones in India that feature an AirPods-like case. This could be something completely different. Many commenters on the post have speculated that it could be the Oppo Enco W31 that were also announced in India along with the Enco Free. The Enco W31 are priced at Rs. 4,499 in India and come in a similarly shaped, round case.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Enco, Bluetooth speaker, True wireless earphones
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

More
Solid Chip Sales Unlikely to Cushion Samsung's Virus-Hit Q1 Profit

Related Stories

Oppo to Announce New Audio Product on April 7, Releases Official Teaser Image
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Series Price Revealed, OnePlus 8 Pro Breaks 13 Display Records
  2. iOS 14 May Bring Redesigned Wallpaper Settings, Home Screen Widgets
  3. Realme TV May Come With 43-Inch Screen
  4. Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Two More Join The Lion King Hindi Dub Cast
  5. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  6. Apple's Newest Product: Face Shields for Health Workers Fighting Coronavirus
  7. Vivo Y50 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  8. Telegram Brings Chat Folders, Channel Stats, and More With Latest Update
  9. These Zoom Tips Will Instantly Make You a Video Calling Pro
  10. Aarogya Setu App Crosses 5 Million Installs in 3 Days
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo to Announce New Audio Product on April 7, Releases Official Teaser Image
  2. Solid Chip Sales Unlikely to Cushion Samsung's Virus-Hit Q1 Profit
  3. iOS 14 May Bring Redesigned Wallpaper Settings, Home Screen Widgets
  4. iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro Tipped to Debut With a LiDAR Sensor
  5. Microsoft Edge Beats Firefox to Become Second Most Popular Desktop Browser: Report
  6. Vivo Y50 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Quibi Mobile Streaming Service Launches Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Available in India
  8. Oppo A12e Prematurely Listed on Official Website, Key Specifications Revealed
  9. Realme TV Could Come With 43-Inch Screen, According to an Alleged BIS Listing
  10. Kanan Gill Shares Trailer, Message From Lockdown for Netflix Stand-Up Special, ‘Yours Sincerely’
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com