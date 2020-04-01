Technology News
  OnePlus' True Wireless Earbuds May Not Launch Alongside OnePlus 8 Series on April 14

OnePlus' True Wireless Earbuds May Not Launch Alongside OnePlus 8 Series on April 14

OnePlus 8-series phones will be launched on April 14 as recently confirmed by the company.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 1 April 2020 15:54 IST
OnePlus will hold an online-only launch event on April 14

OnePlus will hold an online-only launch event on April 14

OnePlus is set to unveil its new OnePlus 8-series phones this month and previous rumours stated that the company will also launch its first true wireless earbuds (TWS) this year. Now, through a Twitter post, a tipster claims that the TWS earbuds will not be launched alongside the smartphones. Even though there was no official word on the earbuds launching alongside the OnePlus 8-series phones, this still comes as unfortunate news to fans who were expecting it.

The Twitter post by known tipster Max J. states that the OnePlus TWS earbuds will “sadly not” launch alongside the OnePlus 8-series smartphones. This is the same tipster who first shared the concept teaser image that was allegedly for the OnePlus TWS earbuds (not the official name).

There is no information on why the OnePlus TWS earbuds will not be announced alongside the OnePlus 8-series smartphones. Again, there is no official word on the same and whether the company was planning to do so in the first place is also just speculation.

It is also possible that OnePlus was actually planning on announcing the TWS earbuds along with the new series of smartphones but, due to the current coronavirus outbreak, the production was affected and the company has decided otherwise.

The OnePlus 8 series is expected to include the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8 Lite/OnePlus Z. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are expected to be launched on April 14 in an online-only event at 8:30pm IST. It will be live streamed on the OnePlus' official website and YouTube channel. The OnePlus 8 Lite/OnePlus Z may come later in the year.

Last year, around the launch of the OnePlus 7, there were similar speculations that the company is working on releasing its first TWS earbuds but, that ultimately did not happen.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 8 Series, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Lite, Coronavirus, Covid 19, OnePlus TWS earbuds
