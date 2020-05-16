Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • OnePlus Rumoured to Launch Its First True Wireless Earbuds in July, May Look Similar to AirPods

OnePlus Rumoured to Launch Its First True Wireless Earbuds in July, May Look Similar to AirPods

OnePlus entered the market of wireless earbuds with the launch of Bullets Wireless back in May 2018.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 May 2020 16:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus Rumoured to Launch Its First True Wireless Earbuds in July, May Look Similar to AirPods

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Max J.

OnePlus may follow in the footsteps of Realme and imitate Apple’s AirPods

Highlights
  • OnePlus is likely to launch its new earbuds alongside OnePlus Z phone
  • Details about the true wireless earbuds aren’t available yet
  • OnePlus already has its three in-ear wireless headphones

OnePlus is rumoured to launch its first true wireless earbuds aka TWS earbuds in July. The Chinese company was speculated to bring its true wireless earbuds alongside the OnePlus 8 series last month. However, the company didn't unveil the much-anticipated offering and instead ended up unveiling the Bullets Wireless Z as its affordable wireless in-ear headphones. OnePlus is expected to compete strongly against Apple's AirPods with its true wireless earbuds that have been anticipated for some time. A special event could take place in July where the company may unveil the OnePlus Z in addition to the true wireless earbuds.

A tipster named Max J. on Twitter has indicated that the true wireless earbuds by OnePlus will launch in July. The tipster has also posted an image suggesting the design of the earbuds that appear quite similar to the AirPods.

OnePlus hasn't yet released any details about its true wireless earbuds. Nevertheless, the tipster in December posted a concept image to suggest the launch of the true wireless earbuds by the company. The earbuds were expected to launch alongside the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro last month. However, the tipster tweeted a few days before the launch that the company would “sadly not” launch the true wireless earbuds at the OnePlus 8 launch.

The new earbuds by OnePlus are expected to debut alongside the OnePlus Z, which was initially rumoured as the OnePlus 8 Lite and is reported to have Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC along with 5G support. Late last month, Max J claimed that the OnePlus Z would launch in July.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to OnePlus for a confirmation on the leak and will update this space when the company responds.

Interest towards expanding in audio market
OnePlus entered the world of wireless audio devices by launching the first-generation Bullets Wireless in-ear headphones in May 2018. The headphones received their update in May last year through the arrival of the Bullets Wireless 2. OnePlus didn't upgrade the Bullets Wireless 2 this year but brought an affordable version in the form of the Bullets Wireless Z last month that is available at Rs. 1,999.

After bringing the three in-ear headphones, OnePlus seems to be all set to enter true wireless earbuds space with its new offering. The company is likely to join Realme, which is owned by the same parent BBK Electronics, and imitate the design of Apple's AirPods. However, it is likely that there might be some changes on the features front to deliver some distinction.

Counterpoint Research in its recent report revealed that while Apple dominated the true wireless earbuds shipments in India last year with its AirPods, Realme Buds Air managed to reach the second spot in the market, largely thanks to its design and form-factor that both are reminiscent of the AirPods. This gives a reason to new entrants like OnePlus to follow in the footsteps of the Cupertino company.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus true wireless earbuds, OnePlus TWS earbuds, OnePlus
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme 2 Pro Starts Receiving Update With May 2020 Android Security Patch
OnePlus Rumoured to Launch Its First True Wireless Earbuds in July, May Look Similar to AirPods
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max First Impressions
  2. Samsung Unveils New Smartphone With Quantum Encryption Technology
  3. Epic Games Store Crashes After Making GTA V Available for Free
  4. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  5. The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  6. Oppo A31 (2020) 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant Goes on Sale in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy A21s Launched With Quad-Cameras, 5,000 mAh Battery
  8. Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Hiked Once Again
  9. OnePlus Reveals India Sale Date, Offers for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro
  10. Goqii’s New Vital 3.0 Band Can Measure Body Temperature
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Rumoured to Launch Its First True Wireless Earbuds in July, May Look Similar to AirPods
  2. Realme 2 Pro Starts Receiving Update With May 2020 Android Security Patch
  3. Redmi Chief Lu Weibing Teases a New ‘Super Performance’ Smartphone That Could Arrive Soon
  4. US Moves to Cut Huawei Off From Global Chip Suppliers as China Eyes Retaliation
  5. Facebook Buys Giphy to Integrate GIF Website With Instagram
  6. Competition Commission of India Said to Review Antitrust Allegations Against Facebook's WhatsApp
  7. NASA Releases Artemis Accords, Basic Principles for International Moon Exploration Pact
  8. Airtel Doubles Data Benefits on Rs. 98 Prepaid Pack, Increases Talktime on Select Recharge Plans
  9. Samsung Frame TV 2020 Lineup Set to Launch in India Next Week, Flipkart Teases Availability
  10. Paytm Payments Bank to Deliver Cash at Home to Support Senior Citizens in Delhi NCR
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com