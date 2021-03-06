Technology News
OnePlus The Final Horizon Sale Brings Discounts on OnePlus Power Bank, OnePlus Buds Z, OnePlus Buds in India

OnePlus The Final Horizon Sale started on March 5 and will go on till March 8.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 6 March 2021 17:22 IST
OnePlus Buds Z are on sale at Rs. 2,849

Highlights
  • OnePlus Buds are priced at Rs. 4,491
  • OnePlus Power Bank comes with 10,000mAh capacity
  • OnePlus Buds Z TWS are offered in two colours

OnePlus The Final Horizon Sale is live and brings discounts on OnePlus Power Bank, OnePlus Buds Z, and OnePlus Buds. The name of the sale leads into the teaser “Something is new on the horizon” that the company shared a few days ago and is expected to be the launch date announcement for the OnePlus 9 series. OnePlus The Final Horizon Sale, as per the official website, will end on March 8 and the company is also running a lucky draw for fans to win the OnePlus Band.

OnePlus The Final Horizon Sale offers

OnePlus has a dedicated page for The Final Horizon Sale that kicked off yesterday, March 5, and will last till March 8. It brings discounts on OnePlus Power Bank, OnePlus Buds Z true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, and the OnePlus Buds TWS earphones. The OnePlus Power Bank is priced at Rs. 888 that typically goes for Rs. 1,099, according to the pricing on Amazon. The power bank has 10,000mAh capacity and comes in two colours – black and green.

OnePlus Buds Z TWS earphones that go for Rs. 2,997 (Amazon) will be discounted to Rs. 2,849 for the duration of the sale. The Buds Z come in white and grey colours. They feature 10mm dynamic drivers, IP55 dust and water resistance, Bluetooth 5.0, and have a claimed battery life of up to five hours that can be extended to 20 hours with the charging case.

Lastly, the OnePlus Buds TWS earphones are discounted as well and are going for Rs. 4,491. The OnePlus Buds are currently priced at Rs. 4,990 on Amazon which puts them at around Rs. 500 off for The Final Horizon Sale. OnePlus Buds feature 13.4mm drivers, USB Type-C charging, Bluetooth 5.0, and up to seven hours of battery life. You can get a total of 30 hours of playtime with the charging case that houses a 420mAh battery.

OnePlus also has a lucky draw gives customers a chance to win OnePlus Band.

Is Mi 10i a OnePlus Nord killer? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus The Final Horizon Sale, OnePlus Power Bank, OnePlus Buds Z, OnePlus Buds
Vineet Washington
