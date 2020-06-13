Technology News
  • OnePlus Pods May Be the Name of OnePlus’ TWS Earbuds, Features Tipped via Android 11 Beta 1 Update

The Android 11 Beta 1 code includes multiple references with the “OnePlus Pods” title.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 13 June 2020 18:23 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Max J.

OnePlus is rumoured to launch its AirPods lookalike TWS earbuds in July

Highlights
  • OnePlus Pods features have been suggested by latest Android beta
  • The TWS earbuds seem to support gesture controls
  • OnePlus is found to have a dedicated app in the works for its earbuds

OnePlus Pods appears to be the name of the company's upcoming truly wireless (TWS) earbuds that are rumoured to debut next month. The Android 11 Beta 1 release that OnePlus brought for its OnePlus 8 series earlier this week has shown some references about the earbuds — including their name and some key features that weren't suggested earlier. OnePlus was initially said to unveil its first TWS earbuds alongside the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro in April. The company, however, didn't make that announcement and instead unveiled the Bullets Wireless Z as its new offering for audio lovers.

The Android 11 Beta 1 code includes multiple references with the “OnePlus Pods” title and a string called “oneplus_tws_pods_function” to hint at the new development, reports XDA Developers. By digging into the new firmware, the technology site was also able to find evidence of a standalone OnePlus Pods app that OnePlus may launch to provide controls for its new earbuds. This sounds similar to how companies including Realme and Xiaomi have their dedicated apps to control their Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Aside from the name and the existence of the dedicated app, the Android 11 beta code suggests that the new earbuds would support gestures such as double-tap to play or pause an active music track or even to skip to the next or previous song. There are also references suggesting over-the-air (OTA) updates as well as an option called “find my Bluetooth earphone” that would work on the basis of Google's Find My Accessories feature and use Google's Fast Pair service for syncing data with a connected device.

OnePlus hasn't provided any official details around its TWS earbuds. However, it is rumoured that the company is planning their launch in July. Some early renders hinted at an Apple AirPods-like design and a case that seems similar to what's available with the Google Pixel Buds.

Last month, a tipster named Max J. on Twitter said that the TWS earbuds by OnePlus would be called “OnePlus Buds.” He, however, indicated that there could be some changes in the official announcement as the name was shared by a seemingly reliable but new source.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: OnePlus Pods, OnePlus Buds, OnePlus TWS earbuds, OnePlus
