OnePlus may soon release its first truly wireless earbuds, expected to be called the OnePlus Pods, as the company teased the launch of yet-unrevealed new headphones today. Meanwhile, a tipster has suggested that the earbuds are listed on Amazon India's subscription portal, suggesting a release on the e-retailer. OnePlus has also reportedly received certification of TWS earbuds from Finnish agency SGS Fimko. When launched, this would be the first True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds from OnePlus. It is also expected the new headphones might be launched alongside the OnePlus Nord on July 21.

OnePlus India earlier today published a teaser for the earbuds on its Twitter account. The company shared a photo of its Bullets Wireless, Bullets Wireless 2, and Bullets Wireless Z headphones with the caption: “A throwback picture? Not quite. A sign of what's next in line? Maybe.”

A throwback picture? Not quite. A sign of what's next in line? Maybe ???? pic.twitter.com/KmwgSngwGE — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 10, 2020

Around the same time, tipster Mukul Sharma tweeted that OnePlus TWS headphones were listed in the subscription section of Amazon India. This further supported the rumours that the OnePlus Pods may indeed be on its way and that an Indian launch is imminent.

In another report, MySmartPrice claimed that OnePlus Pods had been certified by Finland-based SGS Fimko agency with. The report also noted that E501A was indeed the model number of the OnePlus Pods, citing a source. The certification hinted that the OnePlus Pods would come with a 5V/1.5A or 7.5W charging case.

Earlier in May, a tipster suggested that the TWS offering from OnePlus may be called “OnePlus Buds” and that a July launch was expected. In June, another tip suggested that the earphones might actually be called “OnePlus Pods.” It is expected that the OnePlus Pods might come in black and with in-ear design.

The company confirmed earlier this week that its upcoming mid-range phone, OnePlus Nord, will launch on July 21. Given all the recent developments, it is expected that OnePlus Pods might also be introduced on the same day. However, no official confirmation has been made by OnePlus as of yet.

