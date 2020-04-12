Technology News
loading

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Design Teased Ahead of April 14 Launch

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z appear to come with silicone ear-tips and glossy finish.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 12 April 2020 06:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Design Teased Ahead of April 14 Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ OnePlus India

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earbuds will come in a blue-ish finish that is likely just one of the colours

Highlights
  • OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z have been teased by OnePlus India
  • The teaser image shows the design of the OnePlus earbuds
  • OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z are rumoured to have Warp Charge

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earbuds have been officially teased ahead of the April 14 launch. The OnePlus India Twitter account posted a teaser image, offering a glimpse of the upcoming wireless earbuds by the Chinese company. The latest development comes just days after OnePlus confirmed the launch of its new Bullets Wireless earbuds through a tweet. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z are rumoured to have a low-latency Bluetooth connectivity and Warp Charge fast-charging support.

The teaser posted by OnePlus India shows the new earbuds along with silicone ear-tips. The earbuds also appear to have a glossy finish and will come in at least a blue-ish finish that is likely to be called Ultramarine Blue. The same finish is also rumoured for the OnePlus 8 series phones.

In addition to the teaser image, the tweet also hints at the name of the new earbuds. “Got something up our zleeves,” the text reads. The presence of “z” instead of “s” in the text particularly suggests that the earbuds would be called the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, something that has already been rumoured online.

If the rumour-mill is any indication, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earbuds will deliver 20 hours of playback time on a single charge. They are also said to have Warp Charge support to provide 10 hours of usage in a 10-minute charging time. Further, the new earbuds by OnePlus are rumoured to have 110ms of Bluetooth latency.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z are set to launch alongside the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro on April 14. The launch is taking place globally through a livestream. However, considering the latest teaser by the OnePlus India team, the new devices by the company would debut in the country soon — sometime after the lockdown gets lifted by the government.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, OnePlus
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Samsung Galaxy M31 Update Rendering Phones Unusable, Some Users Report

Related Stories

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Design Teased Ahead of April 14 Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Which Is the Best 4K Smart TV Under Rs. 30,000 in India Right Now?
  2. Samsung Galaxy M31 Update Rendering Phones Unusable, Some Users Report
  3. PUBG Mobile Season 13 May Be Called Toy Playground
  4. Amazon India Plans to Kill Prime Now in Favour of Amazon Fresh
  5. Best Pandemic Movies & Series on Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and More
  6. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  7. Singapore Stops Teachers Using Zoom App After 'Very Serious Incidents'
  8. Xiaomi Mi TV 4X vs Vu Cinema TV
  9. The Best Family Movies on Streaming in India
  10. Oppo Find X2 Pro, Find X2 India Launch Details Tipped in New Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Search Adds Actual Easter Eggs and 3D Easter Bunny to Mark Easter
  2. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Design Teased Ahead of April 14 Launch
  3. Samsung Galaxy M31 Update Rendering Phones Unusable, Some Users Report
  4. LG V40 ThinQ Receiving a New Update in India With Wi-Fi Calling Support, March Security Patch: Users Report
  5. IIT Bombay Researchers Develop ‘Smart Stethoscope’ That Can Hear Heartbeats From a Distance
  6. TRAI Recommends Making Set-Top Box Interoperability Compulsory
  7. Amazon India Plans to Shut Down Two-Hour Grocery Delivery App Prime Now, Will Fold Service into Main App
  8. LG Style 3 With Dual Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 845 SoC Launched: Specifications, Features
  9. Mercury-Bound Spacecraft Swings by Earth, Beams Back Pictures
  10. US Firm to Assist IIT Kanpur Startup in Development of Low-Cost Ventilators
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com