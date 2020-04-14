OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z With 20-Hour Battery Life Launched

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z were launched alongside the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 on Tuesday. The wireless headphones are more affordable compared to the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2, and their biggest highlight is the Warp Charge feature, providing up to 10 hours of music playback with a 10-minute charge. A full charge gives it 20 hours of battery life. OnePlus is also touting features from previous generations of its wireless headphones, such as Magnetic Control, Quick Pair, and Quick Switch.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z have been priced at $49.95 (roughly Rs. 3,800), which is significantly lower than the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 (Review) that were launched at $99 in the US and Rs. 5,990 in India. While availability wasn't specified by OnePlus on stage, in the US, they are listed to be coming soon. We can expect them to release alongside the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 on April 21 in the UK and April 29 in the US. India pricing and availability has not yet been announced, but can expected later this month.

As we mentioned, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z come with features seen on the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2, such as Magnetic Control for pausing and starting music by joining and separating the earbuds. Quick Pair has also made its way forward, for fast pairing with devices, and Quick Switch, to easily switch between two devices. They will be available in Black, Blue, Mint, and Oat colour variants.

The company says the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z feature a IP55 rating for sweat and water resistance. They also have a 9.2mm dynamic driver apart from super bass tone. There is a Low Latency Mode on the wireless headphones, where latency is reduced to 110ms. They weigh 28 grams, and are said to have an improved wireless range of 10 metres. In terms of connectivity, they feature Bluetooth v5.0 and charge using a USB Type-C port. Three silicon earbuds come in the pack.