OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z headphones will officially go on sale in India starting May 10. The new wireless headphones by OnePlus are priced at Rs. 1,999. OnePlus also confirmed that the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z will be offered in three colours. The wireless headphones are a cheaper version of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2, launched last year. Back in April, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z were unveiled alongside OnePlus 8 series by the Chinese tech company. At the moment, there's no word about the OnePlus 8 series' availability in India, though the pricing of the two smartphones - OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro - have been revealed. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z will be available across online and offline channels, the company revealed - more details below.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z will be available in early access via the OnePlus India site and Amazon India starting 12am (midnight) IST on Sunday, May 10. OnePlus also revealed that the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z will be available via all online and offline channels from Monday, May 11 onwards, including Flipkart. This is the first time a OnePlus product will be available on Flipkart, the company said, thanks to a new partnership with the online marketplace. The wireless headphones will go on sale via Flipkart from 12am (midnight) IST on May 11. According to OnePlus, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z will come in Black, Blue and Oat colour options. However, the Amazon listing shows a Mint colour option as well.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z specifications

In terms of the specifications, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z come with Warp Charge support that is said to provide up to 10 hours of music playback with a 10-minute charge. A full charge gives the headphones 20 hours of battery life, OnePlus claims. The wireless headphones also come with Magnetic Control for pausing and starting music by joining and separating the earbuds. Additionally, there's Quick Pair and Quick Switch features for smooth connectivity between the headphones and smartphones, tablets etc.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z feature 9.2mm dynamic drivers along with IP55 rating for sweat and water resistance. The Low Latency Mode on the headphones is said to reduce latency to 110ms. In terms of connectivity, Bullets Wireless Z include Bluetooth v5.0 and USB Type-C port. The headphones weigh 28 grams and are said to have a wireless range of up to 10 metres.

Back in April, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z were launched alongside the OnePlus 8 series. Recently, the company announced the prices of OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, however, the phones' precise availability is still unclear. The company had revealed they will go on sale in India in May.

Will OnePlus 8 series be able to take on iPhone SE (2020), Samsung Galaxy S20 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

