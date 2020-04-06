Technology News
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z May Come With 20-Hour Battery Life, Warp Charge, More

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z will be able to deliver 10-hours of playback with a short 10-minute charge.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 6 April 2020 18:10 IST
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z will be a refresh of Bullets Wireless 2 (above)

Highlights
  • OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones tipped to have warp charge support
  • They may come with a Bluetooth latency of 110ms
  • OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones tipped to come with 20-hour battery

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z may be launching soon with a battery life of 20 hours as well as support for warp charging, according to a new report. The report also shares that the earphones will have improved Bluetooth latency. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z will be a revision of the Bullets Wireless 2 from last year. We do not know the exact launch date for the earphones but they might be revealed alongside the OnePlus 8-series phones launching on April 14.

As reported by Pricebaba in collaboration with known tipster Ishan Agarwal, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z will offer 20-hour battery life on a full charge and support warp charging. This will give the earphones 10 hours of usage time with just a 10-minute charge. The earphones are said to come with IP55 certification that means these will be dust and water resistant to some extent. The report also states that the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z will have Bluetooth latency of just 110ms which is much better than the 144ms latency on Apple's AirPods Pro. What this essentially means is that there will be very little delay in audio while using these Bluetooth earphones.

Now where does this leave the true wireless earphones that were previously tipped? As of now, those are expected to be announced sometime later this year.

At the April 14 event alongside the OnePlus 8-series phones, the company is expected to launch a wireless charger that will offer a 30W charging output. This strengthens the speculations of the OnePlus 8 Pro coming with wireless charging capabilities.

Comments

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, Bullets Wireless 2, OnePlus 8 Series
Vineet Washington
