OnePlus Confirms New Bullets Wireless Earphones, Will Host AMA With Carl Pei on April 10

Even with half the world in lockdown, OnePlus isn’t losing any steam in its marketing machine

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 8 April 2020 20:03 IST
New OnePlus Bullets Wireless have been confirmed to launch soon

Highlights
  • New OnePlus Bullets Wireless version confirmed to launch soon
  • It will also supports fast charging
  • OnePlus will host a live AMA session on April 10, with Carl Pei

While we try and hold onto some semblance of normalcy in these crazy times, it seems as though OnePlus' marketing team hasn't lost any steam and is chugging along full-speed ahead for the launch of the OnePlus 8 series on April 14. OnePlus has now officially conformed that a new version of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless earphones will be launching soon, hopefully alongside the OnePlus 8 series. Not only that, the community team of OnePlus will be hosting an AMA (Ask Me Anything) with Carl Pei on Instagram Live, on April 10. If you have any burning questions before the launch, here's your chance to get them answered.

About the earphones, OnePlus tweeted, “An all-new 10/10 Bullets audio experience is coming your way soon,” along with a link to where the event will be streamed. The image for the link also stated “charge for 10 minutes, enjoy for 10 hours,” which hints at the earphones fast charging capability. However, this isn't exactly a new feature as the current Bullets Wireless 2 also features Warp Charge, which delivers the same playtime, with a 10 minute charge. OnePlus still hasn't officially confirmed what the new earphones will be called — whether it would be Bullets Wireless 3 or Bullets Wireless Z, as previous reports have speculated.

A lot of comments on that tweet are from fans, hoping that this would actually be the company's first pair of truly wireless earphones that have been tipped in the past, but it doesn't seem like it. It's possible that OnePlus could announce it and maybe launch it at a later date or sometime later in the year. Anything's possible at this point so we'll juts have to wait and see.

Following that tweet, OnePlus sent out another one, announcing that it would hosting an Instagram Live AMA session on April 10 with none other than OnePlus co-founder, Carl Pei. According to the blog post, the AMA session will take place at 11pm EST on April 10 or 8:30am IST, April 11. The session will be streamed live on 'OnePlus' Instagram account (@OnePlus).

If you want to get a question answered, then head on over to the forum and start posting. Pei won't be taking any product-related questions and will be answering a total of 10 of them during the live session.

OnePlus is should to live stream the launch event of the OnePlus 8 series on April 14. We expect the company to launch a couple of phones, powered by the Snapdragon 865 mobile platform. OnePlus will also be debuting its new wireless charger, which is said to support 30W fast charging for OnePlus 8 devices.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 8, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, Carl Pei
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

More
Samsung Galaxy J6 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update Along With One UI 2.0: Report

