OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 With New Design, Warp Charge Support Launched in India

The new OnePlus wireless earphones promise a more thumping bass output.

By | Updated: 14 May 2019 22:09 IST
OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 support aptX HD codec for hi-res audio playback

Highlights
  • OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 earphones feature a lager moving coil
  • The new wireless earphones support Bluetooth 5.0 standard
  • There is support for one-key switching between paired devices

OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 – the company's second generation wireless earphones – have been launched at the company's OnePlus 7 series launch event. The new wireless earphones bring a new design and are claimed to deliver a richer sound profile compared to their predecessor. In addition to the tweaked aesthetics, OnePlus has also upgraded the internal hardware on the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 to improve parameters such as bass output, clarity, and crispness of the sound produced by it. Another noteworthy upgrade is the charging mechanism, thanks to the support for Warp Charge technology to enhance the charging speed by 100 percent compared to the original OnePlus Bullets wireless earphones.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 price in India

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 (Review) are priced at Rs. 5,990, but the company has not detailed an exact availability beyond "coming soon." 

OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 features The latest addition to the Bullets Wireless series comes with a new design, which is instantly noticeable by the absence of wingtips and a smoother profile with curved edges for more comfort. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 sports a metallic build and retains the magnetic switch for pause and playback controls that was also present on the first gen OnePlus Bullets Wireless (Review) earphones.

Talking about the sound quality, the company claims that the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 comes with an upgraded triple unit structure to deliver a better sonic output, and a larger moving coil for more thumping bass. The new wireless earphones from OnePlus allow users to effortlessly switch between two paired audio devices with a single click, and rely on Bluetooth 5.0 for audio signal transmission. There is also support for aptX HD codec to let users stream hi-res audio files for a richer music listening experience.

Another key upgrade introduced by the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 is support for Warp Charge, which is claimed to be twice as fast when it comes to charging speed. OnePlus has also increased the battery density of the juicer inside the new wireless earphones to enhance the battery longevity without increasing the size of the earphones. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 is claimed to deliver a playback time of 10 hours after charging it for just 10 minutes.

