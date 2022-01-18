OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS earphones will go on sale in India today, for the first time since their launch alongside the OnePlus 9RT smartphone last week. OnePlus had said that the true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones will be available on various online platforms, including the company's official website and partner stores. The earphones use Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity and offer reduced latency of 94ms as compared to the older generation -- the OnePlus Buds Z earphones-- which offered a latency of 103ms.

OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS earphones price in India, sale

The OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS earphones price in India has been set at Rs. 4,999. The earbuds will be available for purchase via Amazon, Flipkart, the company's official website and OnePlus partner stores from Tuesday, January 18. Customers can choose from Black and White colour options.

OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS specifications

The OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS earphones are equipped with 11mm dynamic drivers. They come with a triple mic setup on each bud which is said to analyse ambient sound in the environment and offers up to 40dB noise reduction allowing for better communication as well as ANC functionality. There is a new transparency mode that allows the ambient noise to seep in so that users can hear sounds around them. The earbuds come with basic touch controls for playback and call management.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds are IP55-rated for dust and water resistance. The charging case, however, has an IPX4 rating for water resistance. They use Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and are claimed to offer reduced latency of 94ms as compared to the latency of 103ms offered by the older OnePlus Buds Z. Other features include Dolby Atmos support that offers three sound modes: cinematic movie, immersive music and mobile gaming. They are claimed to be 15 percent shorter than the OnePlus Buds Z.

As far as battery is concerned, the OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds come with 40mAh batteries, which offer up to five hours of audio playback, as per OnePlus. The charging case has a 520mAh battery, and is claimed to offer 33 hours of battery life bringing a total of 38 hours playtime on a single charge. The company also says that 10 minutes of charging buds deliver up to 2 hours of listening with ANC on, and if you charge the case for 10 minutes, you'll get up to 5 hours of listening.

