OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS Earphones Specifications Surface Online, Tipped to Get Active Noise Cancellation, Dolby Atmos

OnePlus Buds Z2 wireless earbuds are said to launch sometime in October.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 29 September 2021 12:40 IST
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ OnLeaks

OnePlus Buds Z2's design is said to be similar to the original OnePlus Buds Z

Highlights
  • OnePlus Buds Z2 are tipped to come in Black and White colour options
  • The pair is said to have a total playback time of up to 38 hours
  • OnePlus Buds Z2 have been tipped to launch in October

OnePlus Buds Z2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones are tipped to launch sometime in October. Ahead of their launch, some key specifications of the upcoming OnePlus wireless earphones have surfaced online. As per a tipster, the OnePlus Buds Z2 will feature active noise cancellation (ANC), IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, Bluetooth v5.2, and Dolby Atmos support. Earlier this month, official-looking renders of the OnePlus Buds Z2 were shared by a tipster and their design seems similar to that of the original OnePlus Buds Z.

According to tipster Max Jambor (@MaxJmb), the upcoming OnePlus Buds Z2 will have ANC and Dolby Atmos support. The OnePlus TWS earphones are also tipped to feature Bluetooth v5.2 and IP55 rating for water and dust resistance. The TWS earphones are said to have a total playback time of up to 38 hours with the charging case. The earbuds are tipped to last for 7 hours on a full charge.

The tipster also mentions that 10 minutes of charging will give the OnePlus Buds Z2 up to 5 hours of playback time. The earphones are also said to come in Black and White colour options. There is no information yet about the price or the availability of the OnePlus TWS earphones.

Earlier this month, tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) shared multiple renders of the OnePlus Buds Z2. The renders show the earphones have slightly angled ear tips compared to their predecessor — the OnePlus Buds Z (Review). The upcoming earphones are shown to retain the long stem design and the shape of the charging case is also said to be similar to that of its predecessor.

The renders for the OnePlus Buds Z2 show several cutouts, possibly for ANC and effective working of the sensors for automatic wear detection. The renders show an in-ear design and silicone ear cushions. Other features on the charging case are said to include a USB Type-C port and an LED light that indicates battery life.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Buds Z2, OnePlus Buds Z2 Specifications, OnePlus
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
