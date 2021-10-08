Technology News
OnePlus Buds Z2 Retail Box Image Leaks Ahead of Launch, Battery Capacity Tipped

OnePlus Buds Z2 are said to have a total playback time of up to 38 hours with the charging case.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 8 October 2021 16:27 IST
OnePlus Buds Z2 are tipped to come in an Obsidian Black colour option

Highlights
  • OnePlus Buds Z2 retail box bundles a charging case
  • OnePlus Buds Z2 is tipped to pack a 520mAh battery
  • OnePlus Buds Z2 will launch alongside the OnePlus 9RT

OnePlus Buds Z2 are all set to launch alongside the OnePlus 9RT smartphone in China on October 13. Retail box image of the truly wireless earbuds have now leaked ahead of the official launch. The OnePlus Buds Z2 are tipped to come with a charging cable, a charging case that is cylindrical in shape, and extra silicone ear tips. The leak also reveals a colour option of the OnePlus Buds Z2, but it is likely to come in more options as well.

Noted tipster Evan Blass aka @evleaks has leaked the retail box image of the OnePlus Buds Z2 truly wireless earbuds. The earbuds are tipped to come in an Obsidian Black colour option. The retail box dons a red and white colour design language that is synonymous with the brand. The retail box also bundles documentation for warranty and a guide to help users get started. There are two pair of silicone ear tips added inside the box that are of different sizes. The USB Type-C charging cable is also bundled inside the box.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 are seen to have an in-ear design with stems for integrating sensors and offering a better grip. Furthermore, the retail box tips that the charging case may pack a 520mAh battery.

The teaser poster shared by OnePlus confirms that there will be a White colour option of the OnePlus Buds Z2 as well. Previous leaks claim the OnePlus Buds Z2 will feature active noise cancellation (ANC), IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, Bluetooth v5.2, as well as Dolby Atmos support. The TWS earphones are said to have a total playback time of up to 38 hours with the charging case. The earbuds are tipped to last for 7 hours on a full charge. 10 minutes of charging is said to give the OnePlus Buds Z2 up to 5 hours of playback time.

Comments

Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
