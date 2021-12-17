OnePlus Buds Z2 are now global. The latest true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds by the Chinese company come as the successor to the OnePlus Buds Z that were launched last year. As an upgrade to the previous model, the OnePlus Buds Z2 come with active noise cancellation (ANC) and carry bigger dynamic drivers. The earbuds also come with a longer battery life over what the company offered with the Buds Z. The OnePlus Buds Z2 additionally offer Pro Gaming mode to deliver low latency for mobile gamers. Overall, the OnePlus Buds Z2 competes against the likes of Nothing Ear 1 and Samsung Galaxy Buds Live.

OnePlus Buds Z2 price, availability

OnePlus Buds Z2 price has been set at $99 (roughly Rs. 7,600) or EUR 99 (roughly Rs. 8,600). The earbuds come in Pearl White and Obsidian Black shades. On the availability part, the Pearl White colour option of the OnePlus Buds Z2 is available for purchase in the US, while its Obsidian Black option is promised to go on sale in early 2022. The earbuds will also be available in Europe and the UK starting December 20.

Details about the India launch of the OnePlus Buds Z2 are yet to be revealed. However, the rumour mill suggested that it is imminent.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 were initially launched in China in October — alongside the OnePlus 9RT. The earbuds carry a price tag of CNY 499 (roughly Rs. 6,000) in the Chinese market.

OnePlus Buds Z2 specifications

OnePlus Buds Z2 come with 11mm dynamic drivers that are slightly bigger over the 10mm drivers available on the existing OnePlus Buds Z. The earbuds also have ANC support as a major upgrade when compared with the last year model. OnePlus claims that the Buds Z2 are capable of delivering noise cancellation of up to 40dB. Users also get a Transparency Mode to let them hear ambient sounds alongside listening to music or during calls.

The company has chosen an upgraded design for the Buds Z2 that is said to have a 15 percent shorter stem and a lighter build over the Buds Z. The earbuds of the Buds Z2 come with an IP55-rated body to provide resistance against dust, water, and sweat. However, the bundled charging case is IPX4-rated to protect against splashes of water.

Each OnePlus Buds Z2 earbud carries three micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) microphones that work as feedback, feedforward, and beamforming microphones. There is also Dolby Atmos support for an enhanced music playback experience.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 come with Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity that delivers a latency rate of as low as 94ms when using the Pro Gaming mode. The earbuds also have Cinematic Movie, Immersive Music, and Mobile Gaming modes to provide custom adjustments on the basis of the content you play.

OnePlus claims that the Buds Z2 are capable of delivering 38 hours of listening time on a single charge with the included charging case. It is an upgrade over the 20-hour listening time available with the original Buds Z. The OnePlus Buds Z2 are also capable of providing five hours of listening time in just 10 minutes of charge using Flash Charge fast charging.

Each earbud of the Buds Z2 packs a 40mAh battery and is rated to deliver five hours of playback with ANC on or seven hours without ANC. The charging case, on the other hand, has a 520mAh cell and comes with a USB Type-C port for charging.

Users who don't own a OnePlus phone need to download the HeyMelody app on their devices to get access to the customisation features and settings of the Buds Z2 and enable its noise-cancelling adjustments. The proprietary app also enables the Find My Buds feature to let users find the location of their earbuds using a smartphone.

All these features, however, don't require the HeyMelody app if you are using a OnePlus phone.