OnePlus Buds Z2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds will reportedly be making their debut in the Indian market soon. The date is yet to be officially confirmed by the Chinese smartphone maker, but according to a tipster, the TWS earbuds from OnePlus are all set to launch in the country in early 2022. Price details of the OnePlus Buds Z2 in India have also been tipped. The earphones, which were unveiled in the global market recently, feature active noise cancellation (ANC) and carry 11mm dynamic drivers. OnePlus Buds Z2 also offer a Pro Gaming mode to deliver low latency for mobile gamers.

OnePlus Buds Z2's India price details were shared by known tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) in collaboration with 91Mobiles.

As per the report, the OnePlus earbuds could be priced at Rs. 4,999 in India. The Pearl White colour option of the OnePlus Buds Z2 are said to be available in the country initially. The Obsidian Black option are likely to go on sale later.

To recall, OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds were launched globally at $99 (roughly Rs. 7,600) or EUR 99 (roughly Rs. 8,600). The OnePlus Buds Z2 made their debut in China back in October this year — alongside the OnePlus 9RT. The earbuds carry a price tag of CNY 499 (roughly Rs. 6,000) in the Chinese market.

OnePlus Buds Z2 specifications

OnePlus Buds Z2 came as the successor to the OnePlus Buds Z that were launched last year. The new pair features 11mm dynamic drivers and have ANC support. OnePlus Buds Z2 are said to deliver noise cancellation of up to 40dB. The earbuds are IP55-rated for water and dust resistance, while the bundled charging case has IPX4 water-resistant build.

Each OnePlus Buds Z2 earbud carries three micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) microphones that work as feedback, feedforward, and beamforming microphones. The earbuds carry Dolby Atmos support as well.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 offer Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity that delivers a latency rate of as low as 94ms when using the Pro Gaming mode. The earbuds also offer Cinematic Movie, Immersive Music, and Mobile Gaming modes.

OnePlus Buds Z2 are said to deliver up to 38 hours of listening time on a single charge along with the charging case. Each earbud of the Buds Z2 packs a 40mAh battery and is rated to deliver five hours of playback with ANC on or seven hours without ANC. The charging case has a 520mAh battery and comes with a USB Type-C port for charging.

