OnePlus Buds Z2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds will reportedly be making their debut in the Indian market soon. Ahead of the official announcement by the Chinese smartphone brand, the pricing details and colour options of the earphones have surfaced online. The earbuds, which arrived in China in October this year alongside the OnePlus 9RT smartphone have active noise cancellation (ANC) support. The earbuds have Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and feature 11mm drivers. However, OnePlus has made no announcements regarding the launch of OnePlus RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 in India yet.

OnePlus Buds Z2's India launch details were shared by known tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh). According to Brar, the OnePlus earbuds could be priced under Rs. 6,000 in India. The earphones are said to come in Obsidian Black and Pearl White colour options. The new OnePlus earbuds are expected to rival Nothing Ear 1 in India, which are priced at Rs. 6,999.

To recall, OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds were launched in China in October this year for CNY 499 (roughly Rs. 5,800).

As mentioned, the earbuds were unveiled alongside the OnePlus 9RT smartphone. OnePlus Buds Z2 succeed OnePlus Buds Z.

OnePlus Buds Z2 feature 11mm dynamic drivers and come with Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. OnePlus claims that the OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds can deliver a latency rate of 94 milliseconds. The TWS earbuds feature ANC support to reduce noise up to 40dB. They have three microphones for ANC as well as voice calling. OnePlus Buds Z2 offer touch controls and include a transparency mode to help users hear background sounds when needed.

OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS earbuds are IP55-certified, though the charging case comes with IPX4 certification. The earbuds are said to deliver up to 38 hours of battery life on a single charge. There is a 40mAh battery available on each earbud which is rated to deliver up to seven hours of playback time. The company has also provided a 520mAh battery on the charging case.