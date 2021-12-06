Technology News
  • OnePlus Buds Z2 Price in India, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Official Announcement

OnePlus Buds Z2 Price in India, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Official Announcement

OnePlus Buds Z2 were launched in China with a price tag of CNY 499 (roughly Rs. 5,800).

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 6 December 2021 17:32 IST
OnePlus Buds Z2 Price in India, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Official Announcement

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Buds Z2 feature 11mm dynamic drivers

Highlights
  • OnePlus Buds Z2 are tipped to launch in India in December
  • OnePlus Buds Z2 are tipped to come in two colour options
  • OnePlus Buds Z2 have Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity

OnePlus Buds Z2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds will reportedly be making their debut in the Indian market soon. Ahead of the official announcement by the Chinese smartphone brand, the pricing details and colour options of the earphones have surfaced online. The earbuds, which arrived in China in October this year alongside the OnePlus 9RT smartphone have active noise cancellation (ANC) support. The earbuds have Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and feature 11mm drivers. However, OnePlus has made no announcements regarding the launch of OnePlus RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 in India yet.

OnePlus Buds Z2's India launch details were shared by known tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh). According to Brar, the OnePlus earbuds could be priced under Rs. 6,000 in India. The earphones are said to come in Obsidian Black and Pearl White colour options. The new OnePlus earbuds are expected to rival Nothing Ear 1 in India, which are priced at Rs. 6,999.

To recall, OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds were launched in China in October this year for CNY 499 (roughly Rs. 5,800).

As mentioned, the earbuds were unveiled alongside the OnePlus 9RT smartphone. OnePlus Buds Z2 succeed OnePlus Buds Z.

OnePlus Buds Z2 feature 11mm dynamic drivers and come with Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. OnePlus claims that the OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds can deliver a latency rate of 94 milliseconds. The TWS earbuds feature ANC support to reduce noise up to 40dB. They have three microphones for ANC as well as voice calling. OnePlus Buds Z2 offer touch controls and include a transparency mode to help users hear background sounds when needed.

OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS earbuds are IP55-certified, though the charging case comes with IPX4 certification. The earbuds are said to deliver up to 38 hours of battery life on a single charge. There is a 40mAh battery available on each earbud which is rated to deliver up to seven hours of playback time. The company has also provided a 520mAh battery on the charging case.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: OnePlus Buds Z2, OnePlus Buds Z2 Price in India, OnePlus Buds Z2 India Launch, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
