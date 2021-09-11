OnePlus Buds Z2 are reported to be under development and a launch could be imminent. A new report leaked detailed renders of the purported true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, revealing design and other details. OnePlus Buds Z2, judging by the name, are likely to be the successor to the OnePlus Buds Z that were announced last year. OnePlus already has two products in its TWS portfolio – OnePlus Buds Z and OnePlus Buds Pro. OnePlus Buds Z2 are reported to look very similar to OnePlus Buds Z.

91Mobiles, in collaboration with tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks), has leaked multiple renders of OnePlus Buds Z2. The tipster claims that these renders are based on real-life picture, hinting that these are likely to be the final design. OnePlus Buds Z2 are seen to have slightly angled ear tips as compared to their predecessor. The earphones are likely to retain the long stem design and even the charging case has the same cylindrical shape. There are several cutouts on the earbuds, possibly for noise cancellation and for effective working of the sensors to enable auto wear detection.

OnePlus Buds Z2 have an in-ear style design and are seen to sport silicon ear cushions. The charging case is seen to be equipped with a USB Type-C port and have an LED light module to show battery life. The renders show OnePlus Buds Z2 in white, but the earbuds are likely to come in several other colour options as well. The report also suggests that the rumoured TWS earbuds may launch sometime in October.

OnePlus 9RT is reported to launch in October as well, and it could be possible that the company announces OnePlus Buds Z2 alongside. The rumoured OnePlus 9RT is expected to feature the same 120Hz AMOLED panel as OnePlus 9R, have 65W fast charging support, a 4,500mAh battery, and come with a “higher-binned version of the Snapdragon 870.” In terms of optics, the OnePlus 9RT may come with the same 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor as OnePlus Nord 2.

