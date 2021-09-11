Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS Earbuds Tipped to Launch in October, Renders Leak Design Details

OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS Earbuds Tipped to Launch in October, Renders Leak Design Details

OnePlus Buds Z2 are seen to have slightly more angled ear tips than OnePlus Buds Z.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 11 September 2021 16:41 IST
OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS Earbuds Tipped to Launch in October, Renders Leak Design Details

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ OnLeaks

OnePlus Buds Z2 charging case are seen to integrate a USB Type-C port

Highlights
  • Renders leak OnePlus Buds Z2 in white finish
  • OnePlus Buds Z2 exact launch date is not known
  • The earbuds could launch alongside the OnePlus 9RT

OnePlus Buds Z2 are reported to be under development and a launch could be imminent. A new report leaked detailed renders of the purported true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, revealing design and other details. OnePlus Buds Z2, judging by the name, are likely to be the successor to the OnePlus Buds Z that were announced last year. OnePlus already has two products in its TWS portfolio – OnePlus Buds Z and OnePlus Buds Pro. OnePlus Buds Z2 are reported to look very similar to OnePlus Buds Z.

91Mobiles, in collaboration with tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks), has leaked multiple renders of OnePlus Buds Z2. The tipster claims that these renders are based on real-life picture, hinting that these are likely to be the final design. OnePlus Buds Z2 are seen to have slightly angled ear tips as compared to their predecessor. The earphones are likely to retain the long stem design and even the charging case has the same cylindrical shape. There are several cutouts on the earbuds, possibly for noise cancellation and for effective working of the sensors to enable auto wear detection.

OnePlus Buds Z2 have an in-ear style design and are seen to sport silicon ear cushions. The charging case is seen to be equipped with a USB Type-C port and have an LED light module to show battery life. The renders show OnePlus Buds Z2 in white, but the earbuds are likely to come in several other colour options as well. The report also suggests that the rumoured TWS earbuds may launch sometime in October.

OnePlus 9RT is reported to launch in October as well, and it could be possible that the company announces OnePlus Buds Z2 alongside. The rumoured OnePlus 9RT is expected to feature the same 120Hz AMOLED panel as OnePlus 9R, have 65W fast charging support, a 4,500mAh battery, and come with a “higher-binned version of the Snapdragon 870.” In terms of optics, the OnePlus 9RT may come with the same 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor as OnePlus Nord 2.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Buds Z2, OnePlus, OnePlus Buds 9RT
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Do Aliens Exist? Here’s What a NASA Scientist Has to Say About It
OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS Earbuds Tipped to Launch in October, Renders Leak Design Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes in Advocate’s Gown
  2. A Solar Storm Coming Could Cause an ‘Internet Apocalypse’, Research Warns
  3. JioPhone Next Rollout to Commence Before Diwali, Reliance Announces
  4. iPhone 13 Storage Variants, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch
  5. OnePlus to Launch Phones Priced Under Rs. 20,000 in India: Report
  6. WhatsApp to Bring End-to-End Encrypted Cloud Backups in the Coming Weeks
  7. Infinix Hot 10i With 6,000mAh Battery, Helio P65 SoC Launched
  8. iPhone 13 Launch Event Set for September 14: How to Watch, What to Expect
  9. Realme 8i, Realme 8s 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Debut in India
  10. NASA Shares Update On its Search For Extraterrestrial Life
#Latest Stories
  1. Do Aliens Exist? Here’s What a NASA Scientist Has to Say About It
  2. OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS Earbuds Tipped to Launch in October, Renders Leak Design Details
  3. Mars Rocks Collected by NASA’s Perseverance Boost Case for Ancient Life
  4. OpenAI Shuts Down Chatbot Project By Indie Developer To Prevent 'Possible Misuse'
  5. Samsung Galaxy Book Business Edition, Galaxy Book Pro Business Edition With Windows 10 Pro Launched
  6. iPhone 13 Launch Event Set for September 14: How to Watch, What to Expect
  7. Bitcoin Doesn't Make a Great Deal of Sense: Billionaire Investor Lee Cooperman
  8. Stablecoin cryptocurrency said to be discussed within US treasury, financial industry
  9. Apple Music Uses Shazam Tool to Identify, Compensate Artists in DJ Mixes: Report
  10. Twitch Sues Unnamed Pair for Abusing Streamers Who Aren’t White or Straight
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com