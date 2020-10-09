Technology News
OnePlus Buds Z TWS Earbuds Renders, Specifications Leaked; Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition Tipped Alongside

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition are expected to launch in India alongside OnePlus Buds Z on October 14.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 9 October 2020 11:10 IST
OnePlus Buds Z TWS Earbuds Renders, Specifications Leaked; Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition Tipped Alongside

Photo Credit: MEGA/ Oxygen Updater

OnePlus Buds Z renders show silicone tips, slimmer charging case

Highlights
  • OnePlus Buds Z may come in three colour options – black, grey, and white
  • OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition may come with 9.2mm drivers
  • Both earphones expected to launch alongside OnePlus 8T on October 14

OnePlus Buds Z, the rumoured TWS earbuds from the Chinese smartphone maker, are set to launch in India on October 14. Ahead of the launch, renders and specifications of the OnePlus Buds Z have been leaked. While the renders offer a look at the earbuds' design and charging case, the specifications tip details on the inbuilt drivers, audio technology support, and battery life. Alongside, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z neckband earphones are tipped to get a special Bass Edition – expected to launch with the OnePlus Buds Z on the same day.

OnePlus Buds Z renders

Renders of the OnePlus Buds Z were extracted from an anonymously shared APK by Oxygen Updater. Unlike the regular OnePlus Buds, the OnePlus Buds Z appear to sport silicone ear tips that are expected to lend a better fit and more effective noise cancellation.

The pill-shaped charging case also appear to be slightly slimmer when compared to the OnePlus Buds. This means that the OnePlus Buds Z earbuds will lay sideways inside the case, as compared to the vertical earbuds placement seen on the OnePlus Buds charging case.

The renders also suggest that the OnePlus Buds Z may come in three colour options – black, grey, and white.

OnePlus Buds Z specifications (expected)

91Mobiles, in partnership with tipster Ishan Agarwal, has shared several specifications of the upcoming OnePlus Buds Z. For starters, the earbuds are expected to be rated IP55 for water and dust resistance. OnePlus Buds Z may feature 10mm drivers with support for Dirac Audio Tuner and Dolby Atmos.

On a single charge, the earbuds are expected to last five hours, with an additional 15 hours with the charging case. The case may also support fast charging, adding three hours of playtime on a 10-minute charge. The earbuds are expected to support Bluetooth 5.0 and sport dual microphones. Each earbud is expected to weigh 4.35 grams.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition specifications (expected)

Agarwal also tipped the specifications of OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition neckband earphones alongside the OnePlus Buds Z. Equipped with 9.2mm drivers, the special edition earphones are expected to deliver an improved bass performance when compared to the regular OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z.

The earphones are expected to have a battery life of 17 hours. The Bass Edition may come with fast charging support, adding 10 hours of playtime with a 10-minute charge. The earphones are expected to support Bluetooth 5.0.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition are tipped by Agarwal to launch along with the OnePlus Buds Z on October 14. The OnePlus Buds Z were earlier confirmed by the company to launch in India alongside the OnePlus 8T at an online event on the date that can be live streamed on the OnePlus India website starting 7:30pm IST.

OnePlus 8T leaked specs look great but where is the cheaper Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Buds Z, OnePlus Buds Z Specifications, OnePlus Buds Z Launch, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition Specifications, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition Launch, OnePlus
