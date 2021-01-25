Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition TWS Earbuds With Two Tone Colour Launched in India

OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition TWS Earbuds With Two-Tone Colour Launched in India

OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition Edition price in India is set at Rs. 3,699.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 25 January 2021 12:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition TWS Earbuds With Two-Tone Colour Launched in India

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition TWS earbuds come with Harrington’s signature styled graffiti

Highlights
  • OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition will go on sale from January 27
  • The earbuds come in a two-tone purple and mint colour option
  • OnePlus Buds Z TWS earbuds debuted in October at Rs. 3,699

OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition have been launched by OnePlus in collaboration with Los Angeles-based artist and designer Steven Harrington. The new limited-edition earbuds come in a two-tone purple and mint colour option — featuring Harrington's signature styled graffiti along with unique caricatures and designs. In terms of hardware, the OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition is identical to the regular OnePlus Buds Z truly wireless (TWS) earbuds that were launched alongside the OnePlus 8T and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z - Bass Edition in October.

OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition price in India

OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition price in India has been set at Rs. 3,699. The earbuds are initially available for Red Cable Club members until 11:59pm on January 26 via the OnePlus website and the OnePlus Store app. However, open sale for the limited-edition offering will begin from January 27 through the OnePlus site, OnePlus Store app, Amazon, Flipkart, and OnePlus offline stores.

The regular OnePlus Buds Z debuted in India with a price tag of Rs. 3,190.

OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition specifications

On the specifications part, the OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition earbuds are identical to the vanilla OnePlus Buds Z. This means that you'll get 11mm dynamic drivers with Bass Boost technology, Dolby Atmos sound, and an IP55-certified build for sweat and water resistance. The earbuds also come with Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity as well as include features such as environmental noise reduction for voice pickup, Quick Pair, and Quick Switch. Further, the OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition are claimed to deliver up to 20 hours of playback time on a single charge — with a 10-minutes of quick charge for up to three hours of playback.

However, what makes the difference between the standard OnePlus Buds Z and the OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition is the all-new look and feel that comes from the caricatures and designs crafted by Steven Harrington. The artist has also developed a new character called ‘Cool Cat' that you'll see on the earbuds.

“For our users who are looking for the right combination of great sound quality and aesthetic design, the OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition will prove to be a valuable addition,” said Pete Lau, Founder, and CEO, OnePlus, while announcing the collaboration with Steven Harrington.

The OnePlus Buds Z Steve Harrington Edition come with the two-tone purple and mint colour combo that matches with the new paint job available on the case. This is unlike the regular OnePlus Buds Z that come in Gray and White colour options.

“For the OnePlus Buds Z, it was not just about adding quirky design elements, but also visually telling the story of sound and communication,” said Harrington.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition price in India, OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition specifications, OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition, OnePlus Buds Z, Steven Harrington, OnePlus
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Apple Watch Helps Rescue Kidnapped Woman in US: Report

Related Stories

    OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition TWS Earbuds With Two-Tone Colour Launched in India
    Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Mobiles
    Trending Gadgets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. MIUI 12 Remove Ads: How to Get Rid of Ads From Your Xiaomi Smartphone
    2. How Was an Apple Watch Reportedly Able to Save a Kidnapped Woman?
    3. Everything You Need to Know About FAU-G Before January 26 Launch
    4. Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro May Launch in India on February 4
    5. Xiaomi Mi 10i vs OnePlus Nord
    6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
    7. Need a Lift? SpaceX Launches Record Spacecraft in Cosmic Rideshare Program
    8. Vivo Y31 Debuts With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 662 SoC
    9. iPhone Models Available at Up to Rs. 16,000 Discount With This Offer
    10. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Review
    #Latest Stories
    1. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Specifications Tipped Ahead of Rumoured March Launch
    2. Netflix Update to Deliver Better Audio on Android With xHE-AAC Codec
    3. OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition TWS Earbuds With Two-Tone Colour Launched in India
    4. Apple Watch Helps Rescue Kidnapped Woman in US: Report
    5. New Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Game in Development: Reports
    6. Google Paying for News is ‘Inevitable’, says Australia
    7. Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro India Launch Date Tipped for February 4, Flipkart Availability Teased
    8. Vivo S7t Phone With MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC Tipped to Launch Soon
    9. Samsung Galaxy A72 Receives TUV Rheinland Certification, Tipped to Feature 25W Fast Charging
    10. Godzilla vs. Kong Trailer Out Now in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
    Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com