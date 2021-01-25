OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition have been launched by OnePlus in collaboration with Los Angeles-based artist and designer Steven Harrington. The new limited-edition earbuds come in a two-tone purple and mint colour option — featuring Harrington's signature styled graffiti along with unique caricatures and designs. In terms of hardware, the OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition is identical to the regular OnePlus Buds Z truly wireless (TWS) earbuds that were launched alongside the OnePlus 8T and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z - Bass Edition in October.

OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition price in India

OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition price in India has been set at Rs. 3,699. The earbuds are initially available for Red Cable Club members until 11:59pm on January 26 via the OnePlus website and the OnePlus Store app. However, open sale for the limited-edition offering will begin from January 27 through the OnePlus site, OnePlus Store app, Amazon, Flipkart, and OnePlus offline stores.

The regular OnePlus Buds Z debuted in India with a price tag of Rs. 3,190.

OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition specifications

On the specifications part, the OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition earbuds are identical to the vanilla OnePlus Buds Z. This means that you'll get 11mm dynamic drivers with Bass Boost technology, Dolby Atmos sound, and an IP55-certified build for sweat and water resistance. The earbuds also come with Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity as well as include features such as environmental noise reduction for voice pickup, Quick Pair, and Quick Switch. Further, the OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition are claimed to deliver up to 20 hours of playback time on a single charge — with a 10-minutes of quick charge for up to three hours of playback.

However, what makes the difference between the standard OnePlus Buds Z and the OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition is the all-new look and feel that comes from the caricatures and designs crafted by Steven Harrington. The artist has also developed a new character called ‘Cool Cat' that you'll see on the earbuds.

“For our users who are looking for the right combination of great sound quality and aesthetic design, the OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition will prove to be a valuable addition,” said Pete Lau, Founder, and CEO, OnePlus, while announcing the collaboration with Steven Harrington.

The OnePlus Buds Z Steve Harrington Edition come with the two-tone purple and mint colour combo that matches with the new paint job available on the case. This is unlike the regular OnePlus Buds Z that come in Gray and White colour options.

“For the OnePlus Buds Z, it was not just about adding quirky design elements, but also visually telling the story of sound and communication,” said Harrington.

