OnePlus Buds Z and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z - Bass Edition have been launched alongside the OnePlus 8T. While the OnePlus Buds Z are the company's latest truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds and are available as a watered-down version of the OnePlus Buds, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z - Bass Edition earphones are designed as a complement to the Bullets Wireless Z in-ear headphones that were launched in April. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z - Bass Edition were exclusively launched in India. Both the new headphones boast of deep bass and clear vocals.

OnePlus Buds Z, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z - Bass Edition price in India, availability

OnePlus Buds Z price has been set at Rs. 3,190 - compared to the Rs. 4,990 price tag of the OnePlus Buds (Review). The earbuds come in Gray and White colour options. OnePlus has collaborated with California-based artist Steve Harrington to bring two special colour editions of the OnePlus Buds Z as well. The earbuds will be up for pre-booking at a special discounted price of Rs. 2,990 on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store app, starting October 15. Pre-bookings on Amazon, Flipkart, and OnePlus exclusive offline stores are slated to begin on October 26. The earbuds will go on open sale starting November 2.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z - Bass Edition are priced in India at Rs. 1,999, the same price as the original OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z (Review). The earphones are available in two colour options – Bass Blue and Reverb Red. The earphones will be up for limited sale via the company's India website and OnePlus Store app on October 15. A day later, the Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition will be up for grabs on Amazon, Flipkart, and OnePlus exclusive offline stores starting October 16. Open sales are set to begin on November 2.

OnePlus Buds Z specifications

OnePlus Buds Z come in an IP55-rated dust- and sweat-resistant build and feature silicone ear tips for passive noise cancellation. The earbuds include 10mm audio drivers that deliver powerful bass and clear vocals. In comparison, the OnePlus Buds feature 13.4mm drivers and are IPX4 rated for dust and water resistance.

Each earbud includes a battery pack that is touted to deliver five hours of usage on a single charge.The OnePlus Buds Z offer a total of 20 hours of battery life (with the charging case). It also supports fast charging – rated to offer three hours of music playback with 10 minutes of charging. The original OnePlus Buds also offered fast charging, with 10 hours of playback on a 10-minute charge. The original earbuds were also capable of delivering a total of 30 hours of battery life.

OnePlus has provided Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity on the Buds Z, and they are compatible with smartphones other than the OnePlus handsets. However, there are additional features that are exclusively for OnePlus users. These include an ultra low-latency audio delivery when using Gaming Mode on a OnePlus phone. The earbuds also support touch controls for playback and voice calls. Each earbud weighs 4.35 grams and the charging case weighs 40 grams.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z - Bass Edition specifications

Launched exclusively in India, the in-ear headphones come with 9.2mm drivers for an enhanced bass effect and richer vocals. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z - Bass Edition also offer environmental noise cancellation and 100ms low-latency delivery, compared to 110ms on the regular edition.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z - Bass Edition seen here in Reverb Red

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z - Bass Edition come with Warp Charge support that gives you 10 hours of playback on a 10-minute charge, and 17 hours of playback on a single charge (down from 20 hours on the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z).

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.