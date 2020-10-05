Technology News
OnePlus Buds Z Set to Launch Alongside OnePlus 8T on October 14

The OnePlus Buds Z have been tipped on numerous occasions in the recent past.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 5 October 2020 18:47 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ OnePlus

The upcoming OnePlus earbuds are IP55-rated for dust and water resistance

Highlights
  • OnePlus Buds Z expected to be the new earbuds by the company
  • The company has teased OnePlus Buds Z will be IP55 rated
  • OnePlus 8T will also be launched in India on the same day

OnePlus will launch a new pair of earbuds on October 14. The company announced that the earbuds are IP55-rated for dust and water resistance, while according to past reports, the earbuds will be the OnePlus Buds Z. The anticipated true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones will be launched alongside the OnePlus 8T on the day. They are expected to be the affordable variant of the OnePlus Buds, which were launched a few months ago. A teaser from a few days ago had also revealed that the upcoming earbuds would have silicon ear tips.

In a tweet, OnePlus announced the upcoming launch of the new earbuds via Twitter. It was accompanied by a tweet that said, “No matter the weather, you won't miss a beat with our new IP55-rated buds. See them October 14.”

The company also teased the upcoming audio product by sharing an image of a silicone earbud a few days ago. Though the picture doesn't reveal much, it was accompanied by text that said, “A whole new world of sound. Coming soon.”

A tipster had recently shared an image revealing the name of the company's upcoming earbuds as OnePlus Buds Z. OnePlus uses ‘Z' for the more affordable version of a device it has released, and thus it seems likely that the OnePlus Buds Z will be such a product. In the past, OnePlus had launched OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones as the cheaper variant of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 earphones.

OnePlus Buds Z was first mentioned in a code of OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 1 update, which had been released for the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8. The public update had mentioned at the unannounced earphones and hinted at the launch.

The earbuds will be launched in India alongside OnePlus 8T on October 14 through an online stream that will begin at 7:30pm IST on the OnePlus India website.

OnePlus 8T leaked specs look great but where is the cheaper Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Earbuds, OnePlus Buds Z, TWS
