OnePlus Buds Z May Launch as Affordable TWS Earphones Alongside OnePlus 8T

The OnePlus Buds Z earphones were previously mentioned in OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 1 update code.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 18 September 2020 11:55 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/Max J

OnePlus Buds Z may be launched alongside the OnePlus 8T phones

Highlights
  • OnePlus Buds Z were mentioned in OnePlus 8T open beta update 1
  • The Z moniker suggests these are a cheaper variant of the OnePlus Buds
  • OnePlus Buds Z could be launched alongside OnePlus 8T

OnePlus Buds Z will reportedly be the affordable variant of the OnePlus Buds true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. Without giving any details, a known tipster has shared a cryptic message on Twitter that apparently tips the name of the alleged unannounced earphones. The moniker seems to be correct because OnePlus generally uses ‘Z' for the cheaper version of a device, for example, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones are priced quite low as compared to the OnePlus Bullets Wireless and OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2.

Noted tipster Max J shared an image on Twitter that reads Bud Z. This is reportedly the name that OnePlus will use to call its more affordable true wireless stereo earphones. The tipster hasn't shared any details about the alleged earphones, but the moniker itself suggests that these are likely to be the cheaper version of the OnePlus Buds. Apparently called the OnePlus Buds Z, these wireless earbuds could be launched alongside the OnePlus 8T smartphones.

If we see the nomenclature used by OnePlus for its audio products, the Chinese company uses ‘Z' for the cheaper version of a device. For example, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones are an affordable variant of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 earphones. In fact, they are cheaper than the first generation of OnePlus Bullets Wireless earphones.

The first mention of the OnePlus Buds Z was spotted in a code of OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 1 update that was released for the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 users. The public update mentioned the unannounced earphones, hinting at the launch. It also mentioned that the company is working on 8K 960fps video recording. However, the open beta code does not say much about the unannounced audio device.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: OnePlus Buds Z, OnePlus
