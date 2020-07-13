Technology News
OnePlus Buds True Wireless Earphones to Launch on July 21

This is OnePlus’ first true wireless headset.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 13 July 2020 18:50 IST
OnePlus’ first true wireless earphones are set to launch soon

Highlights
  • The OnePlus Buds is set to launch on July 21
  • OnePlus launched the Bullets Wireless in 2018
  • The July 21 event will also see the launch of OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Buds are set to launch on July 21 — these will be the first true wireless earphones from OnePlus. The OnePlus Buds will be launched alongside the OnePlus Nord smartphone. The company's first true wireless earphones, the OnePlus Buds come after month of rumours, as the company will look to take on the rapidly growing and immensely popular true wireless audio space. OnePlus has been in the audio space for some time now, but all of its existing audio products are either wired or wireless with the neckband-style design.

Not much is known about the OnePlus Buds for now; the name and the fact that it will be a true wireless headset are the only points confirmed by OnePlus for now. The company launched its first wireless earphones, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless in 2018, followed by the Bullets Wireless 2 in 2019. The company is relatively late to the true wireless segment, but appears to finally be ready to enter the segment now.

OnePlus only recently launched the Bullets Wireless Z, priced at Rs. 1,999 in India. The company was widely expected to launch its first true wireless earphones alongside the OnePlus 8 series, but launched the neckband-style Bullets Wireless Z instead. These earphones come with premium features including USB Type-C and fast charging at an affordable price of under Rs. 2,000.

Teaser images of the OnePlus Buds revealed earlier suggest that the true wireless earphones could come in a black colour variant. Going by the design, the OnePlus Buds could share some similarities with the Vivo TWS Neo true wireless earphones, launched recently, and could be priced similarly at under Rs. 5,000 in India.

Various tidbits of information including social posts by OnePlus and leaked data from Amazon India suggested that the launch would be soon, which has now been confirmed by OnePlus to take place alongside the launch of the OnePlus Nord smartphone. OnePlus has revealed some information about its upcoming smartphone already, including that it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Buds, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, Bluetooth, True wireless earphones
