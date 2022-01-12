OnePlus Buds Pro have been updated with a new Dual Connection feature which will allow users to connect to more than one device at a time. The dual connection mode will allow the true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds to seamlessly switch between two connected devices, based on the audio source. OnePlus has revealed that the feature will be accessible on OnePlus handsets through the settings app, while users on other smartphones can also enable the feature via the HeyMelody app.

In a forum post, OnePlus explained that it was rolling out an OTA update (version 531.531.410) for the OnePlus Buds Pro TWS earbuds, which will add the new Dual Connection feature. The feature, which works in a similar fashion as Bluetooth multipoint, will allow seamless switching between connected devices. After installing the update, users will be able to connect their OnePlus Buds Pro to a laptop and their smartphone at the same time.

According to the company, Dual Connection will allow OnePlus Buds Pro to seamlessly switch over to the device where audio is playing. A user will be able to keep track of notifications ringing on their phone, while also listening to music or watching a movie on their computer, OnePlus says. However, calls are prioritised higher than media, so the company says that OnePlus Buds Pro will switch over to the phone if a call is received.

In order to enable the feature, users must first install the firmware update and check if they are on version 531.531.410. They can use their OnePlus smartphone to navigate to Settings > Bluetooth > tap the cogwheel next to OnePlus Buds Pro > select Headphones. This must be done after pairing with the second device, such as a laptop or tablet. OnePlus says that even OnePlus Buds Pro owners who do not use OnePlus smartphones can make use of the Dual Connection feature, via the HeyMelody companion app.