OnePlus Buds Pro Updated With Dual Connection Feature to Help Pair With Two Devices via Bluetooth

OnePlus Buds Pro’s Dual Connection feature will also be available on non-Oneplus smartphones.

By David Delima | Updated: 12 January 2022 12:21 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Buds Pro will be able to switch between devices seamlessly based on where audio is playing

Highlights
  • OnePlus Buds Pro were launched in India in July 2021
  • OnePlus Buds Pro offer adaptive active noise cancellation
  • OnePlus Buds Pro can now connect to two devices at the same time

OnePlus Buds Pro have been updated with a new Dual Connection feature which will allow users to connect to more than one device at a time. The dual connection mode will allow the true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds to seamlessly switch between two connected devices, based on the audio source. OnePlus has revealed that the feature will be accessible on OnePlus handsets through the settings app, while users on other smartphones can also enable the feature via the HeyMelody app.

In a forum post, OnePlus explained that it was rolling out an OTA update (version 531.531.410) for the OnePlus Buds Pro TWS earbuds, which will add the new Dual Connection feature. The feature, which works in a similar fashion as Bluetooth multipoint, will allow seamless switching between connected devices. After installing the update, users will be able to connect their OnePlus Buds Pro to a laptop and their smartphone at the same time.

According to the company, Dual Connection will allow OnePlus Buds Pro to seamlessly switch over to the device where audio is playing. A user will be able to keep track of notifications ringing on their phone, while also listening to music or watching a movie on their computer, OnePlus says. However, calls are prioritised higher than media, so the company says that OnePlus Buds Pro will switch over to the phone if a call is received.

In order to enable the feature, users must first install the firmware update and check if they are on version 531.531.410. They can use their OnePlus smartphone to navigate to Settings > Bluetooth > tap the cogwheel next to OnePlus Buds Pro > select Headphones. This must be done after pairing with the second device, such as a laptop or tablet. OnePlus says that even OnePlus Buds Pro owners who do not use OnePlus smartphones can make use of the Dual Connection feature, via the HeyMelody companion app.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus Buds Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OnePlus Buds Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Earpieces are comfortable and look good 
  • Pressure-sensitive controls work well 
  • Decent battery life 
  • Very good active noise cancellation 
  • Fun, energetic sound
  • Bad
  • Plain-looking charging case 
  • Some features only work with OnePlus smartphones 
  • Awkward ‘Smart’ mode for ANC
Read detailed OnePlus Buds Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Buds Pro, OnePlus Buds Pro Dual Connection, OnePlus Buds Pro Multipoint, OnePlus Buds Pro Features, OnePlus Buds Pro Update
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Lenovo Legion Y90 Specifications Tipped via Alleged 3C Listing, Said to Get 68W Fast Charging Support

