OnePlus Buds Pro Price in India Announced, Go on Sale on August 26

OnePlus Buds Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 9,990.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 23 August 2021 18:56 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Buds Pro competes against Oppo Enco X and Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro

Highlights
  • OnePlus Buds Pro will be available in India in two different colours
  • The TWS earbuds were launched alongside OnePlus Nord 2 last month
  • OnePlus Buds Pro carry 11mm drivers and ANC support

OnePlus Buds Pro price in India has been officially announced, alongside its availability. The latest truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds by the Chinese company were unveiled alongside the OnePlus Nord 2 last month. The earbuds come as an upgrade to the OnePlus Buds that were launched last year. On the part of improvements, the OnePlus Buds Pro offer active noise cancellation (ANC) as well as fast charging. The earbuds also come with an all-new design that brings glossy stems with support for pressure inputs — similar to the AirPods Pro.

OnePlus Buds Pro price in India, availability details

The OnePlus Buds Pro will be available with a price tag of Rs. 9,990. At this pricing, the earbuds will compete against the likes of the Oppo Enco X and Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro. The OnePlus Buds Pro can also be compared with the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and Jabra Elite 85t, though both are priced higher. Furthermore, the Buds Pro could attract some customers waiting for the next sale of the Nothing Ear 1.

On the availability front, the OnePlus Buds Pro will go on sale through Amazon, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores as well as partner retail stores in Glossy White and Matte Black colours starting 12pm (noon) on August 26.

To give some perspective, the OnePlus Buds Pro were launched in Europe at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 13,000).

OnePlus Buds Pro specifications

The OnePlus Buds Pro come with 11mm dynamic drivers and are backed by Dolby Atmos support. The earbuds are also designed to deliver a latency rate of as low as 94 milliseconds (when using Pro Gaming mode) and have Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. For enhanced noise cancellation, the OnePlus Buds Pro have an adaptive noise cancellation with three different modes, namely Extreme, Faint, and Smart. The Extreme mode brings noise cancellation of up to 40db, whereas in the Faint mode, the earbuds will be able to cut noise of up to 25dB. The Smart mode, on the other hand, is meant to automatically respond to the ambient environment to adjust and compensate for surrounding noises. The earbuds also have three microphones to work with the preset modes and use software algorithms to filter unwanted noise.

OnePlus has designed the charging case of the OnePlus Buds Pro with an IPX4-grade water resistance. However, the earbuds themselves have IP55-rated build for both dust and water resistance.

The OnePlus Buds Pro come with a proprietary feature called the OnePlus Audio ID that helps calibrate sound profile and customise the experience based on user-specific sound settings.

On the part of battery life, the OnePlus Buds Pro are designed to deliver up to 38 hours of battery on a single charge — along with the charging case. The earbuds are also rated to deliver 10 hours of playback time in just 10 minutes of charging using Warp Charge. The charging case also supports wireless charging based on Qi standard.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus Buds Pro price in India, OnePlus Buds Pro specifications, OnePlus Buds Pro, OnePlus
Jagmeet Singh
