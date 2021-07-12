Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • OnePlus Buds Pro, OnePlus Nord 2 5G Head to The Lab Giving 10 People Chance to Review Them: How to Participate

OnePlus Buds Pro, OnePlus Nord 2 5G Head to The Lab Giving 10 People Chance to Review Them: How to Participate

OnePlus Buds Pro will likely come with active noise cancellation, though the company has not shared any details.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 12 July 2021 11:16 IST
OnePlus Buds Pro, OnePlus Nord 2 5G Head to The Lab Giving 10 People Chance to Review Them: How to Participate

OnePlus Buds Pro and OnePlus Nord 2 will be launched on July 22

Highlights
  • OnePlus will announce winners on July 20
  • Winners will get the products around the launch date
  • OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC

OnePlus is offering fans a change to try out the unannounced OnePlus Buds Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones and OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone. OnePlus' The Lab programme is looking for 10 applicants each for the two products who can review them and give their feedback. The company recently announced that the OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be unveiled in India and Europe on July 22 and the OnePlus Buds Pro will be announced alongside. As of now, there is no information available on the OnePlus Buds Pro.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G, as the name suggests, will be the successor to the OnePlus Nord from July last year. The company has confirmed that the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC, an upgraded version of the standard MediaTek Dimensity 1200. The OnePlus Buds Pro will succeed the OnePlus Buds and OnePlus Buds Z, and may come with active noise cancellation. Both devices will be launched on July 22.

Here's how you can participate in the OnePlus' The Lab programme and stand a chance to try out and review the OnePlus Nord 2 5G as well as the OnePlus Buds Pro.

  1. Head to The Lab website where OnePlus is running the programme.
  2. There are two separate programmes — Nord 2 Edition and Buds Pro Edition — with Apply buttons. Click on either.
  3. Fill in the form with details including email address, country, occupation, etc. You will also need to share a review of your current device or a link to a published review.
  4. Upload photos of your current smartphone that have been taken by you.
  5. Once done, click on Submit.
  6. OnePlus will review the applications till July 17.
  7. 10 winners will be announced on July 20 who will then receive the products.
  8. These 10 winners will get one week to write a review for the product and submit it. Those who submit on time will get to keep the devices.

OnePlus runs its The Lab programme often where it gives people the opportunity to try an upcoming or newly released product, and review it. The best reviewers get to keep the product. This time, an FAQ taking about if the reviewers get to keep the devices says “Yes, provided both reviews are completed and submitted on time.”

Everyone is eligible to apply except those who previously participated in either the OnePlus Nord 2 or OnePlus Buds Pro beta test programmes. The reviews will be judged based on the writing and photography skills, tech gadget experience, review history, blogging, and other content created by the applicants.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Buds Pro, OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OnePlus, The Lab, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Buds
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Took Digs at Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic Ahead of Sunday Launch

Related Stories

OnePlus Buds Pro, OnePlus Nord 2 5G Head to The Lab Giving 10 People Chance to Review Them: How to Participate
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Restocks in India
  2. Redmi Note 10T 5G India Launch Confirmed
  3. OnePlus Buds Pro to Launch in India on July 22 Alongside OnePlus Nord 2 5G
  4. Watch: The Witcher Season 2 Teaser Trailer Out Now
  5. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Set to Launch in India on July 22, Amazon Reveals
  6. Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earbuds Price Revealed: All You Need to Know
  7. Oppo Reno 6Z Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing
  8. Battlegrounds Mobile India Announces New Ranking Rules Ahead of Season 20
  9. You Can Review OnePlus Buds Pro, Nord 2 5G: Here’s How to Participate
  10. Amazon Services Went Down for Multiple Users
#Latest Stories
  1. Zomato to Raise Rs. 9,375 Crore Through IPO. Here’s All You Need to Know About the Food Delivery Company
  2. OnePlus Buds Pro, OnePlus Nord 2 5G Head to The Lab Giving 10 People Chance to Review Them: How to Participate
  3. Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Took Digs at Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic Ahead of Sunday Launch
  4. 'Super Mario' Nintendo Video Game Cartridge Sold for Record $1.5 Million
  5. Amazon Services Went Down for Multiple Users
  6. Twitter India Appoints New Grievance Officer Vinay Prakash to Comply With New IT Rules
  7. Richard Branson Soars to Space Aboard Virgin Galactic Flight
  8. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Restocks in India
  9. Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson Set to Travel to Space Today: How to Watch Livestream
  10. ISRO Plans to Launch GISAT-1 Geo-Imaging Satellite on August 12
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com