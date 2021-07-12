OnePlus is offering fans a change to try out the unannounced OnePlus Buds Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones and OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone. OnePlus' The Lab programme is looking for 10 applicants each for the two products who can review them and give their feedback. The company recently announced that the OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be unveiled in India and Europe on July 22 and the OnePlus Buds Pro will be announced alongside. As of now, there is no information available on the OnePlus Buds Pro.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G, as the name suggests, will be the successor to the OnePlus Nord from July last year. The company has confirmed that the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC, an upgraded version of the standard MediaTek Dimensity 1200. The OnePlus Buds Pro will succeed the OnePlus Buds and OnePlus Buds Z, and may come with active noise cancellation. Both devices will be launched on July 22.

Here's how you can participate in the OnePlus' The Lab programme and stand a chance to try out and review the OnePlus Nord 2 5G as well as the OnePlus Buds Pro.

Head to The Lab website where OnePlus is running the programme. There are two separate programmes — Nord 2 Edition and Buds Pro Edition — with Apply buttons. Click on either. Fill in the form with details including email address, country, occupation, etc. You will also need to share a review of your current device or a link to a published review. Upload photos of your current smartphone that have been taken by you. Once done, click on Submit. OnePlus will review the applications till July 17. 10 winners will be announced on July 20 who will then receive the products. These 10 winners will get one week to write a review for the product and submit it. Those who submit on time will get to keep the devices.

OnePlus runs its The Lab programme often where it gives people the opportunity to try an upcoming or newly released product, and review it. The best reviewers get to keep the product. This time, an FAQ taking about if the reviewers get to keep the devices says “Yes, provided both reviews are completed and submitted on time.”

Everyone is eligible to apply except those who previously participated in either the OnePlus Nord 2 or OnePlus Buds Pro beta test programmes. The reviews will be judged based on the writing and photography skills, tech gadget experience, review history, blogging, and other content created by the applicants.