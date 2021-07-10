Technology News
OnePlus Buds Pro to Launch in India on July 22 Alongside OnePlus Nord 2 5G, Company Confirms

OnePlus Buds Pro should be an upgrade to the OnePlus Buds launched last year.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 10 July 2021 16:22 IST
OnePlus Buds Pro to Launch in India on July 22 Alongside OnePlus Nord 2 5G, Company Confirms

OnePlus Buds Pro pricing and availability details are not known

Highlights
  • OnePlus Buds Pro are expected to come with ANC support
  • The earbuds are tipped to be more expensive than OnePlus Buds
  • OnePlus Nord 2 5G is teased to be available on Amazon India

OnePlus Buds Pro are all set to launch in India on July 22, the company has revealed. OnePlus Nord 2 5G have previously been confirmed to launch in India on the same day and now the TWS earbuds are also confirmed to be launching alongside. There is little information that is known about OnePlus Buds Pro as of now. They haven't been spotted in leaks, neither have they been spotted on certification sites. If we were to speculate, then OnePlus Buds Pro should be a slightly upgraded model of the OnePlus Buds that were launched last year.

The company took to its community forums to confirm the arrival of OnePlus Buds Pro. In its post, OnePlus says, “Are you excited about the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 5G launch? I bet you didn't know the new instalment of the Nord series would be accompanied by the yet-to-be-announced Buds Pro!” OnePlus is also asking community members to sign up for testing these products and give their feedback ahead of launch. The company is calling them Lab Reviewers and while applications for this testing process have begun, winners will be announced on July 21. Users can submit their applications here.

OnePlus Buds Pro, given the name, should be an upgrade to the OnePlus Buds and maybe even OnePlus Buds Z. Both of these were launched last year. OnePlus Buds Pro are anticipated to come with active noise cancellation (ANC) and could be priced more than the other two TWS earbuds in the OnePlus portfolio. The company is likely to offer a glimpse of these upcoming earbuds in teasers in the coming days. All details, including pricing and availability, will be announced on July 22.

As for OnePlus Nord 2 5G, set to launch alongside the OnePlus Buds Pro, the phone will be a successor to the OnePlus Nord that was launched in July last year. OnePlus Nord 2 5G has been confirmed to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC that will be a tweaked version of the existing Dimensity 1200 chip. It could be available for purchase during Amazon's Prime Day sale in India. The annual sale is taking place on July 26 and July 27.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: OnePlus Buds Pro, OnePlus Buds Pro Specifications, OnePlus, OnePlus Nord 2 5G
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More

