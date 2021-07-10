OnePlus Buds Pro are all set to launch in India on July 22, the company has revealed. OnePlus Nord 2 5G have previously been confirmed to launch in India on the same day and now the TWS earbuds are also confirmed to be launching alongside. There is little information that is known about OnePlus Buds Pro as of now. They haven't been spotted in leaks, neither have they been spotted on certification sites. If we were to speculate, then OnePlus Buds Pro should be a slightly upgraded model of the OnePlus Buds that were launched last year.

The company took to its community forums to confirm the arrival of OnePlus Buds Pro. In its post, OnePlus says, “Are you excited about the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 5G launch? I bet you didn't know the new instalment of the Nord series would be accompanied by the yet-to-be-announced Buds Pro!” OnePlus is also asking community members to sign up for testing these products and give their feedback ahead of launch. The company is calling them Lab Reviewers and while applications for this testing process have begun, winners will be announced on July 21. Users can submit their applications here.

OnePlus Buds Pro, given the name, should be an upgrade to the OnePlus Buds and maybe even OnePlus Buds Z. Both of these were launched last year. OnePlus Buds Pro are anticipated to come with active noise cancellation (ANC) and could be priced more than the other two TWS earbuds in the OnePlus portfolio. The company is likely to offer a glimpse of these upcoming earbuds in teasers in the coming days. All details, including pricing and availability, will be announced on July 22.

As for OnePlus Nord 2 5G, set to launch alongside the OnePlus Buds Pro, the phone will be a successor to the OnePlus Nord that was launched in July last year. OnePlus Nord 2 5G has been confirmed to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC that will be a tweaked version of the existing Dimensity 1200 chip. It could be available for purchase during Amazon's Prime Day sale in India. The annual sale is taking place on July 26 and July 27.