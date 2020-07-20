Technology News
  OnePlus Buds to Come in Black, Blue, and White; First Look at Charging Case: Report

OnePlus Buds to Come in Black, Blue, and White; First Look at Charging Case: Report

OnePlus Buds may feature the AirPods and Pixel Buds like connectivity feature which allows a OnePlus phone to detect the buds when their case is opened.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 20 July 2020 10:39 IST
OnePlus Buds to Come in Black, Blue, and White; First Look at Charging Case: Report

Photo Credit: 9to5Google

OnePlus Buds charging case seems to have a button on the back

Highlights
  • OnePlus Buds expected to come in black, blue, and white colours
  • OnePlus Buds will be unveiled tomorrow, July 21
  • There is no information on pricing as of yet

OnePlus Buds will come in three colour variants: black, blue, and white, according to a report. Multiple images for the three colour options were found in the code for an APK from the latest OnePlus 8 update. Not only do they show the buds in these three colours, they also provide a first look at the charging case and its design. Additionally, some images for the setup process have also been spotted in the code of the APK.

As per the report by 9to5Google, the code for an APK from the latest OxygenOS 10.5.11 update for the OnePlus 8 includes several photos of the OnePlus Buds, the charging case, and the setup process. The buds and the case can be seen in three colours namely black, blue, and white. As of now, it is unclear what the company will end up calling these three colour options. As seen in a previous teaser, the OnePlus Buds follow the Apple AirPods design, with the stem.

Taking a look at the case, the shape seems to be inspired from the new Google Pixel Buds with an oval design. There seems to be a charging indicator on the front, a circular button on the back along with “Designed by OnePlus” branding. The charging port will be at the bottom and it was recently revealed that the OnePlus Buds case will support Warp Charge to give 10 hours of playback in just 10 minutes.

OnePlus buds colour options 9to5Google inline gdgf

OnePlus phones may detect the earbuds when the charging case is opened
Photo Credit: 9to5Google

The code for the APK also reportedly shows images for the setup process which seems to reveal that the OnePlus Buds will come with the AirPods and Pixel Buds like connecting mechanism where the phone detects the buds when their charging case is opened. In this case, this feature will most likely work with a OnePlus phone only.

As of now, OnePlus has not shared details on the pricing on the OnePlus Buds, but they will be revealed alongside the OnePlus Nord tomorrow, July 21.

OnePlus, OnePlus Buds, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Buds colour options
OnePlus Buds to Come in Black, Blue, and White; First Look at Charging Case: Report
