OnePlus Buds to Offer 7-Hour Battery Life, Design Revealed

OnePlus Buds will have 30 hours of total battery life (with case), OnePlus co-founder Pete Lau has revealed. Lau shared the news on the OnePlus community forum where the executive stated that the upcoming OnePlus Buds, the company's first true wireless (TWS) earbuds, will have an ergonomic design and a “burdenless experience”. Further, the image in the post offers the first look at the design of the OnePlus Buds that will be revealed on July 21, which is also the launch date for the highly anticipated OnePlus Nord.

As per the community forum post by Pete Lau, the OnePlus Buds will have an ergonomic design to make sure they are comfortable over long periods. For this, the TWS earbuds by OnePlus use a half-in-ear design and have a refined shape that will sit securely in most people's ears, according to Lau. The OnePlus Buds have a claimed total battery life of 30 hours. The buds themselves can deliver over seven hours of battery life and the case can charge them “more than three times”, thus giving up to 30 hours of use.

The OnePlus Buds weigh 4.6 grams and the charging case weighs 36 grams, as stated by Lau.

Talking about the “burdenless experience”, Lau shared that the OnePlus Buds will deliver an effortless experience with a wide range of smartphones and work seamlessly with OnePlus phones. This may be a hint at a seamless connectivity feature that automatically connects the earbuds to the phone when they are taken out of the case or when the case is opened. Further, the OnePlus Buds will come with ultra-low latency that will help while gaming on a OnePlus phone.

OnePlus Buds, as seen in the forum post, will come in a black colour and might have other colour options as well. The design follows the same aesthetic as the previous wired and wireless earphones of the past, but with a ‘stem'. It falls right in line with the leaked renders that surfaced last month. The render also showed the case of the OnePlus Buds which might also turn out to be the actual design for the final product.

Till now, not a lot of information has been revealed about the company's first true wireless earbuds besides the aforementioned details. However, more can be expected in the coming days ahead of the launch.

The earbuds will debut alongside the OnePlus Nord on July 21.

