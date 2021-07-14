Nothing Ear 1 will be available for purchase in limited quantity on Monday, July 19 — days ahead of their formal launch. The London-based startup led by OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei on Wednesday announced its partnership with go-to marketplace StockX to exclusively release the first 100 units of the upcoming true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds. With the new announcement, Nothing has emerged as the first consumer tech brand to launch its offering via the marketplace that is popular for selling high-demand sneakers. The Nothing Ear 1 earbuds will debut on July 27.

The Nothing Ear 1 will go live through StockX's direct-to-consumer product release model DropX at 2pm BST (6:30pm IST) on July 19, the company said in a press statement. The Detroit, Michigan-based marketplace will continue the online bidding round until 1:59pm BST (6:29pm IST) on July 21. Every limited-edition Ear 1 unit will be engraved with the numbers 1–100 in order of the final sale price.

It is important to note that StockX ships products to India as well. This means that Indian customers who are looking to get early access to the Ear 1 earbuds will also be able to purchase the earbuds through the online marketplace ahead of its launch.

“We're conducting an auction exclusively on StockX, which means our communities will have a chance to purchase Ear (1) before anyone else and also before it is fully revealed,” said Akis Evangelidis, Head of Marketing and Co-Founder of Nothing.

StockX is specifically designed to provide access to limited-edition and high-demand products. It offers categories such as streetwear, trading cards, handbags, and collectibles, though the platform is known for selling distinctive sneakers.

“From sneakers and apparel to collectibles and now electronics, we are committed to bringing customers and culturally relevant brands together on our marketplace,” said StockX Chief Marketing Officer Deena Bahri. “Nothing was the perfect partner to launch our very first electronics DropX and help demonstrate how StockX connects consumers to innovative technology.”

Nothing has been teasing its Ear 1 earbuds for the past few weeks. The TWS earbuds are touted to come in a transparent design and offer features including active noise cancellation.

The Ear 1 earbuds will go on sale in India with a special price tag of Rs. 5,999 and will be available through Flipkart. The company also last week revealed that the earbuds will debut globally at GBP 99 (roughly Rs. 10,200).