Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earbuds to Be Available in Limited Quantity via StockX on July 19

Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earbuds to Be Available in Limited Quantity via StockX on July 19

Nothing Ear 1 will go live through StockX’s direct-to-consumer product release model DropX at 2pm BST (6:30pm IST) on July 19.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 14 July 2021 18:30 IST
Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earbuds to Be Available in Limited Quantity via StockX on July 19

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Ear 1 earbuds will be exclusively engraved with the number 1—100

Highlights
  • Nothing Ear 1 earbuds will be initially available through StockX
  • StockX is known for selling high-demand sneakers
  • Nothing Ear 1 will be available in India with a price tag of Rs. 5,999

Nothing Ear 1 will be available for purchase in limited quantity on Monday, July 19 — days ahead of their formal launch. The London-based startup led by OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei on Wednesday announced its partnership with go-to marketplace StockX to exclusively release the first 100 units of the upcoming true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds. With the new announcement, Nothing has emerged as the first consumer tech brand to launch its offering via the marketplace that is popular for selling high-demand sneakers. The Nothing Ear 1 earbuds will debut on July 27.

The Nothing Ear 1 will go live through StockX's direct-to-consumer product release model DropX at 2pm BST (6:30pm IST) on July 19, the company said in a press statement. The Detroit, Michigan-based marketplace will continue the online bidding round until 1:59pm BST (6:29pm IST) on July 21. Every limited-edition Ear 1 unit will be engraved with the numbers 1–100 in order of the final sale price.

It is important to note that StockX ships products to India as well. This means that Indian customers who are looking to get early access to the Ear 1 earbuds will also be able to purchase the earbuds through the online marketplace ahead of its launch.

“We're conducting an auction exclusively on StockX, which means our communities will have a chance to purchase Ear (1) before anyone else and also before it is fully revealed,” said Akis Evangelidis, Head of Marketing and Co-Founder of Nothing.

StockX is specifically designed to provide access to limited-edition and high-demand products. It offers categories such as streetwear, trading cards, handbags, and collectibles, though the platform is known for selling distinctive sneakers.

“From sneakers and apparel to collectibles and now electronics, we are committed to bringing customers and culturally relevant brands together on our marketplace,” said StockX Chief Marketing Officer Deena Bahri. “Nothing was the perfect partner to launch our very first electronics DropX and help demonstrate how StockX connects consumers to innovative technology.”

Nothing has been teasing its Ear 1 earbuds for the past few weeks. The TWS earbuds are touted to come in a transparent design and offer features including active noise cancellation.

The Ear 1 earbuds will go on sale in India with a special price tag of Rs. 5,999 and will be available through Flipkart. The company also last week revealed that the earbuds will debut globally at GBP 99 (roughly Rs. 10,200).

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing Ear 1, Nothing, Ear 1, StockX
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Battlegrounds Mobile India Developer Krafton Lists Known Issues With July Update, Working on Fix

Related Stories

Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earbuds to Be Available in Limited Quantity via StockX on July 19
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 6 5G, Reno 6 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs Launched in India
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 India Pricing Allegedly Leaked, Could Start at Rs. 31,999
  3. Redmi Note 10T 5G Tipped to Launch Under Rs. 15,000 in India
  4. Loki Season 2 Is Officially Happening
  5. Vivo Y72 5G Price in India Tipped Day Ahead of Launch
  6. OnePlus Nord 2 Confirmed to Come With 6.43-Inch 90Hz AMOLED Display
  7. Loki Episode 6 Recap: Multiverse, and Marvel’s Next Big Villain?
  8. Can You Guess What This Image Is? NASA Says It's Not a 'Potato'
  9. Poco F3 GT Colour Variants Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  10. Loki Episode 6: Jonathan Majors’ He Who Remains, Explained
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Maps Rolls Out Real-Time Bus Information Service for Delhi Users: How to Use
  2. Call of Duty: Mobile Beta Test Kicks Off, Brings Content From Upcoming Season 6, 7 for Android, iOS Users
  3. Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earbuds to Be Available in Limited Quantity via StockX on July 19
  4. Twitter is Adding the Ability to Limit Replies to Tweets After Posting
  5. Battlegrounds Mobile India Developer Krafton Lists Known Issues With July Update, Working on Fix
  6. Loki Episode 6: Jonathan Majors’ He Who Remains, Explained
  7. Audible Four Months Subscription Offered at Rs. 2 for Prime Members: All You Need to Know
  8. ZebPay Launches ZEBB App in India to Let You Start Bitcoin, Ether SIPs
  9. WhatsApp Begins Testing New FaceTime-Like Call Interface, Ability to Join Group Calls After They Start
  10. OnePlus Nord 2 Price in India Allegedly Leaked Ahead of July 22 Launch, Expected to Start at Rs. 31,999
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com