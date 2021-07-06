Technology News
Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earbuds Price Revealed, Set to Debut With Active Noise Cancellation

Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds will take on the likes of Google’s Pixel Buds A-Series and Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live at the GBP 99 price tag.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 6 July 2021 18:17 IST
Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds are teased to feature a transparent design

Highlights
  • Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds global pricing has been revealed
  • The company is yet to announce Ear 1’s price in India
  • Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds will be first of 3 products from the company

Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds price has been revealed after much anticipation and a slew of early teasers. The venture owned by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei on Tuesday informed Gadgets 360 that its Ear 1 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds will offer active noise cancellation (ANC) at a global price tag of GBP 99 (roughly Rs. 10,200). The earbuds are already teased to have a transparent design that would be aimed to counter Apple AirPods. Alongside the availability planned for markets including the US and UK, the Nothing Ear 1 earbuds are also set to debut in India.

Nothing Ear 1 price

The Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds from Nothing will be available with a global price tag of GBP 99 that makes them sit alongside Google Pixel Buds A-Series and Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. However, the pricing is certainly lower than the 2nd-generation AirPods that are available in the UK with a regular charging case at GBP 159 (roughly Rs. 16,400). Nothing has not yet revealed the India pricing of the Ear 1 earbuds. But nonetheless, the London-based company is likely to reveal those details in the coming days — considering its interest in the Indian market so far.

Nothing Ear 1 features

Alongside the global price, Nothing revealed that the Ear 1 TWS earbuds would come with ANC support using three high-definition microphones. Carl Pei stated in his interview with TechCrunch that the earbuds will be similar feature-wise to AirPods Pro, which are at GBP 249 (roughly Rs. 25,700).

Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds will be the first of three products that the company has in the works, TechCrunch reports. The earbuds are teased to have a transparent design that is claimed to be the sole reason behind the delay in their launch.

 

Pei left OnePlus to start working on Nothing last year. Shortly after its inception, the venture received backing from GV (formerly Google Ventures) and has investors including iPod inventor Tony Fadell, and Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin. It acquired smartphone company Essential earlier this year and tied up with Sweden-based manufacturer Teenage Engineering.

Specifically for India, Nothing hired former Samsung executive Manu Sharma as its market chief. It also recently partnered with Flipkart for the online sales of its products in the country.

The Nothing Ear 1 earbuds are launching globally on July 27. However, the company is likely to come up with some new teasers in the coming days ahead of its formal product announcement.

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi.
