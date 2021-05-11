Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • OnePlus Co Founder Carl Pei’s Nothing to Launch Ear 1 TWS Earbuds in June

OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei’s Nothing to Launch Ear 1 TWS Earbuds in June

Alongside their global debut, the TWS earbuds will launch in India next month.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 11 May 2021 14:30 IST
OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei’s Nothing to Launch Ear 1 TWS Earbuds in June

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing has released a teaser image suggesting the design of the Ear 1 earbuds

Highlights
  • Carl Pei’s Nothing is bringing the Ear 1 TWS earbuds as its first product
  • The venture was started in October last year
  • Nothing is considering India among its key markets

Nothing, the new venture by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, today revealed that it is launching its first product as early as June. It will be called Ear 1, and as suggested from its name, the product will be none-other-than the company's first true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds — an answer to take on Apple's AirPods, Samsung's Galaxy Buds, and OnePlus' Buds lineups. Carl Pei and his team, which includes resources from smartphone company Essential and industrial design firm Teenage Engineering, have been developing the Ear 1 earbuds for some time. It is also touted to be a result of the recent concepts that Nothing developed since its inception in October last year.

Although exact details are yet to be revealed, Nothing Co-Founder and CEO Carl Pei said in a blog post that the Nothing Ear 1 will combine “transparency, iconic form, and refined functionality” to bring a distinct offering. A teaser image suggesting the design of the Ear 1 TWS earbuds has also been released online.

“We don't try to dress it up with a fancy name,” Pei said. “Nor do we want to sit around debating said names. We let Ear 1 speak for itself.”

The entrepreneur who grabbed many eyeballs with launching new OnePlus smartphones until last year also said that the Ear 1 was only the beginning — hinting at the plans for launching some other product categories over time.

On why Nothing chose to go with the earbuds initially, Pei said that decision was taken as “we love music, podcasts, and audiobooks.”

Nothing is yet to provide concrete details about the Ear 1 earbuds. Nevertheless, the company suggested a transparent design in a teaser posted in March. It could be a result of its partnership with Stockholm-based Teenage Engineering.

The company also confirmed to Gadgets 360 that apart from their debut in other markets, the earbuds will launch in India in June. However, the exact launch date is yet to be announced.

That being said, just like many other companies, Nothing seems to have India as a key market on its roadmap. It recently appointed former Samsung executive Manu Sharma as its chief in the country. The London-based company is also hiring local talent in the country, including for a position to kick off its online sales strategy in the Indian market ahead of the formal launch.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing, Carl Pei, Nothing Ear 1
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Asus ZenFone 8 Price Surfaces Ahead of May 12 Launch, Could Start at EUR 700

Related Stories

OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei’s Nothing to Launch Ear 1 TWS Earbuds in June
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Price, Live Images Leak
  2. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  3. Harley-Davidson Goes All-Electric, Launches LiveWire Motorcycle Brand
  4. Google Starts Showing COVID-19 Vaccine, Hospital Beds, Oxygen Updates in India
  5. Why India Celebrates May 11 as National Technology Day
  6. HealthifyMe Launches Real-Time COVID-19 Vaccination Slot Finder
  7. Infinix Hot 10T With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G70 SoC Launched
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ Specifications Surface Online
  10. GOQii Vital 4 Fitness Band With SpO2 Monitoring Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Lava Z2 Max With 7-Inch Display, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Tesla Said to Halt Plans to Buy Shanghai Land as US-China Tensions Weigh
  3. Ola to Offer Free Delivery of Oxygen Concentrators for COVID-19 Relief in India Starting With Bengaluru
  4. Twitter Donates $15 Million for COVID-19 Relief in India
  5. OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei’s Nothing to Launch Ear 1 TWS Earbuds in June
  6. Asus ZenFone 8 Price Surfaces Ahead of May 12 Launch, Could Start at EUR 700
  7. Spotify Makes It Easier to Share Specific Parts of a Podcast With Timestamp Sharing, More Features Added
  8. Facebook to Prompt Users Before Sharing Unread Links to Curb Spread of Fake News
  9. iPhone 12 Output at Foxconn Factory in India Said to Be Down 50 Percent Amid COVID-19 Surge
  10. Poco F3 GT Specifications Leak via Online Listing Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com