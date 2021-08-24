Technology News
Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earbuds to Go on Sale on August 31 via Flipkart: Price in India, Offers, Specifications

Nothing Ear 1 offers include flat Rs. 500 instant discount on purchase using ICICI Bank credit cards.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 24 August 2021 16:08 IST
Nothing Ear 1 are priced in India at Rs. 5,999

Highlights
Nothing Ear 1 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds will go on sale in India on August 31. The sale will be held on Flipkart and the launch offers will be the same as introduced in the pre-order phase. The new TWS earbuds were unveiled in July by Nothing, a UK-based electronics brand backed by OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei. The Nothing Ear 1 earbuds come with premium features including active noise cancellation and wireless charging. They compete with mid-range TWS offerings from brands such as Oppo, Sony, Samsung, and Soundcore by Anker.

The company has confirmed that the Nothing Ear 1 will go on sale on August 31 from 12pm (noon). The sale will be held on Flipkart and will go on till the stocks last. OnePlus claimed that the earbuds were sold out within two minutes of going live on Flipkart during the pre-order sale last week.

In India, the Nothing Ear 1 earbuds are priced at Rs. 5,999. The earbuds come in a transparent case and have a white and transparent design language. Sale offers are the same as pre-order offers. These include a flat Rs. 500 instant discount on purchase the earbuds using ICICI Bank credit cards and six months of free subscription of Gaana Plus.

Nothing Ear 1 specifications and features

Nothing Ear 1 features active noise cancellation with two levels of intensity. There is also a transparency mode to allow users to hear their surroundings. As mentioned, the charging case is transparent with a unique design that lets you see the earphones when charging as well as the indicator light on the inside of the case.

The Nothing Ear 1 have touch controls to allow for easy control of playback, noise cancellation and transparency modes, and volume. Battery life is claimed to be up to 5.7 hours per charge on the earpieces, and up to 34 hours in total including the battery of the charging case (570mAh). Fast charging through USB Type-C is supported with a 10-minute charge claimed to deliver up to 8 hours of listening time. It also supports Qi wireless charging.

The Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds can be paired with the Ear 1 app to customise controls including noise cancellation intensity settings. The app is available for both Android and iOS users. Additional features in the app include equaliser settings, fast pairing, and firmware updates, as well as in-ear detection control.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
