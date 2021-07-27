Technology News
Nothing Ear 1 Transparent True Wireless Earphones Launched: Price in India, Specifications, Features, Availability

The new earphones from Nothing feature active noise cancellation and app support.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 27 July 2021 19:06 IST
Nothing Ear 1 price in India is Rs. 5,999

Highlights
  • Nothing Ear 1 will go on sale on Flipkart on August 17
  • The charging case supports USB Type-C and wireless charging
  • The Nothing companion app is available on iOS and Android

Nothing Ear 1 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have been launched and will be available in India priced at Rs. 5,999. The new TWS earphones come from Nothing, a new UK-based electronics brand backed by OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei. The Nothing Ear 1 true wireless earphones have been launched as the company's first product. The earphones will be available to buy in India via Flipkart starting August 17 and come with premium features, including active noise cancellation and wireless charging.

Nothing Ear 1 price in India, availability, and sale

At Rs. 5,999, the Nothing Ear 1 are considerably more affordable in India than in global markets, where they are priced at $99 (approximately Rs. 7,400), GBP 99 (approximately Rs. 10,200), and EUR 99 (approximately Rs. 8,700) in the US, UK, and Europe respectively. The true wireless earphones go up against strong competition in the mid-range true wireless segment in India from brands such as Oppo, Sony, Samsung, and Anker Soundcore, to name a few. However, premium features and design should help the Nothing Ear 1 stand apart in this crowded segment.

The Nothing Ear 1 will be available to buy in India via Flipkart starting August 17, so interested buyers will have to wait a while before getting their hands on the earphones. The company will also face competition from the recently announced OnePlus Buds Pro, which could be priced around the same as the Nothing Ear 1.

Nothing Ear 1 specifications and features

Nothing's earliest concept renders showcased true wireless earphones with a transparent casing and the finished product largely sticks to those ideas with a see-through outer casing that reveals the insides of the earphones. Apart from this, the charging case is also transparent, with a unique design that lets you see the earphones when charging as well as the indicator light on the inside of the case.

For charging, the Nothing Ear 1 case relies on USB Type-C and Qi wireless charging, with the earpieces latching on magnetically to draw power from the battery in the case. Battery life is claimed to be up to 5.7 hours per charge on the earpieces, and up to 34 hours in total with the case — that is five additional charges from the case. Fast charging through USB Type-C is supported with a 10 minute charge claimed to deliver up to 8 hours of listening time.

Like many products in this price range launched recently, the Nothing Ear 1 feature active noise cancellation, with two levels of intensity to control the level. There is also a transparency mode to allow for easy hearing of surroundings. The Nothing Ear 1 has touch controls to allow for easy control of playback, noise cancellation and transparency modes, and volume.

The controls and noise cancellation intensity settings can be toggled and customised through the Ear 1 app, which will be available for iOS and Android. Additional features in the app include equaliser settings, fast pairing, and firmware updates, as well as in-ear detection that plays or pauses the music when the earpieces are put into the ears or removed, respectively.

The Nothing Ear 1 feature 11.6mm dynamic drivers designed and developed in collaboration with the Sweden-based Teenage Engineering. For connectivity, there is Bluetooth 5.2, with support for the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs.

Comments

Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
