Flipkart Big Saving Days: Nothing Ear 1 to Go on Sale, Plus Members Get Early Access

Nothing Ear 1 White variant will be priced at Rs. 4,999 during the sale.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 15 December 2021 17:10 IST
Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Ear 1 feature 11.6 mm dynamic drivers

Highlights
  • Nothing Ear 1 TWS earphones offer Bluetooth v5.2 support
  • Nothing Ear 1 TWS earphones come with a transparent charging case
  • These earphones come with two levels of ANC

Nothing Ear 1 is going to be on sale during Flipkart's Big Saving Days. The sale will last from December 16 to 21. The White colour variant of Nothing Ear 1 will be available to purchase at Rs. 4,999. They are currently priced on Flipkart at Rs. 6,999. The offer is already live for Flipkart Plus members. There are currently a number of additional offers live on these true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, which will reduce their price even more.

Nothing Ear 1 was launched with the White variant back in July. The company later came out with the Nothing Ear 1 Black Edition at the beginning of December. The black variant will not be going on sale and will continue to be priced at Rs. 6,999. Additionally, buyers are being offered six months of free Gaana Plus subscription with the purchase of Nothing Ear 1 from Flipkart.

Nothing Ear 1 specifications, features

Nothing Ear 1 TWS earphones pack 11.6mm dynamic drivers. They offer Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity with SBC and AAC codec support, which means they are compatible with both Android and iOS devices. The earpieces have an individual battery life of up to 5.7 hours, the company claims.

The Nothing Ear 1 earbuds come in a transparent charging case, which packs a 570mAh battery. The case supports USB Type-C fast charging and is claimed to offer up to 34 hours of additional playtime.

The TWS earbuds have an in-ear design and feature active noise cancellation (ANC). Furthermore, their touch controls can be used to toggle the intensity of ANC and equaliser presets. The touch-sensitive earpiece can even be used to manage media playback. Additionally, some touch controls can be customised using the companion app. These earphones have a transparent stem and are rated IPX4 for sweat resistance.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Excellent design, useful controls 
  • Good ANC with two intensity levels 
  • Wireless and fast charging 
  • Decent app 
  • Balanced, detailed sound 
  • Bad
  • Charging case is a bit big 
  • No voice assistant support 
  • Sound falls a bit short on attack and aggression
Read detailed Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Nothing Ear 1, Nothing, Nothing Ear 1 Price in India, Flipkart, Big Savings Day, Flipkart Big Saving Days, Nothing Ear 1 Specifications
