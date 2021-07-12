Technology News
loading

Nothing Ear 1 India Price Announced at Rs. 5,999, Ahead of July 27 Launch

The first true wireless earphones from Nothing will go on sale on Flipkart in India

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 12 July 2021 15:03 IST
Nothing Ear 1 India Price Announced at Rs. 5,999, Ahead of July 27 Launch

The Nothing Ear 1 will be launched globally on July 27

Highlights
  • Nothing has interestingly revealed the price of the Ear 1 in India
  • The earphones will be priced competitively in India
  • The Ear 1 headset is more expensive in the UK, with a price of GBP 99

Nothing Ear 1 price in India has been revealed on Flipkart to be Rs. 5,999. This is an unusual strategy by the new brand, which is backed by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, with the price revealed around two weeks prior to the official launch of the product on July 27. The company had also already announced that the Ear 1 will be available on Flipkart in India, and has showcased the design of the earphones. Furthermore, the Nothing Ear 1 will come with active noise cancellation, as per some details already revealed.

nothing ear 1 india price main2 Nothing

Nothing Ear 1 price in India

The company has gone with a strong pricing strategy for its first launch in India, with the Nothing Ear 1 set to be priced at Rs. 5,999 as per the landing page for Nothing on Flipkart. This follows shortly after the global pricing of the Nothing Ear 1 was revealed to be GBP 99 (approximately Rs. 10,200) by Nothing co-founder and CEO Carl Pei. The India pricing is considerably lower than the global pricing, which could be a smart decision given the competitive nature of the true wireless segment in India.

At this price, and considering that the earphones will have active noise cancellation, the Nothing Ear 1 will go up against options from brands such as Oppo, Realme, and OnePlus, along with some affordable options from brand such as Sony and Samsung as well. The feature set and design will give Nothing an edge, particularly the transparent casing which will be quite unique in a reasonably priced pair of true wireless earphones.

Nothing Ear 1 features

Not too much is known about the Nothing Ear 1, beyond the transparent design and the presence of active noise cancellation. However, Nothing has tied up with Swedish industrial design firm Teenage Engineering, and also appointed Manu Sharma, a senior executive with experience at Samsung, to spearhead operations in India.

The launch event is scheduled for July 27 where further details about the Nothing Ear 1 will be revealed, including specifications and other features. Although starting with true wireless earphones, Nothing reportedly has a wider range of products in the works, with the company having taken over smartphone maker Essential in early 2021.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing, Nothing Ear 1, Nothing Ear 1 Price, Nothing Ear 1 Price in India, True wireless earphones, TWS, Active noise cancellation, Bluetooth, Earphones
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
WhatsApp Privacy Policy Update That Gives Facebook User Data Access Criticsed by Europe Consumer Organisation
5G rollout: Juhi Chawla's Plea for Case Dismissal Deferred Till July 29 by Delhi High Court

Related Stories

Nothing Ear 1 India Price Announced at Rs. 5,999, Ahead of July 27 Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Ear 1 India Price Has Been Officially Confirmed
  2. Samsung Entire Lineup Due at August's Galaxy Unpacked Launch Event Leaked
  3. Redmi Note 10T 5G Set to Launch in India on July 20
  4. Watch: The Witcher Season 2 Teaser Trailer Out Now
  5. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Set to Launch in India on July 22, Amazon Reveals
  6. OnePlus Buds Pro to Launch in India on July 22 Alongside OnePlus Nord 2 5G
  7. Vivo V21 Pro, Vivo Y72 5G Price in India Tipped Ahead of Expected Launch
  8. Elon Musk Prefers Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic Over Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin
  9. You Can Review OnePlus Buds Pro, Nord 2 5G: Here’s How to Participate
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Web Getting Updated With ‘View Once’ Feature for Photos, Videos: Report
  2. Mi 67W SonicCharge 3.0 Charger Combo With Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Support Launched in India
  3. Nothing Ear 1 India Price Announced at Rs. 5,999, Ahead of July 27 Launch
  4. 5G rollout: Juhi Chawla's Plea Over Case Dismissal Deferred Till July 29 by Delhi High Court
  5. WhatsApp Privacy Policy Update That Gives Facebook User Data Access Criticsed by Europe Consumer Organisation
  6. Cyberpunk 2077 Tops PS4 Downloads in 10 Days of Its Sony Store Return
  7. Battlegrounds Mobile India July Update Brings Mission Ignition Mode, New Weapons, Changes in Raking System
  8. Flipkart Owned by Walmart Raises $3.6 Billion, SoftBank Returns as Investor
  9. OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 11.1.4.4 Update Rolling Out in India to Improve Battery Life, Fix Delayed Notifications
  10. Nokia BH-805 Noise Cancelling TWS Earbuds With Up to 20-Hour Battery Life Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com