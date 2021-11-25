Technology News
Nothing Ear 1 Price in India Dropped by Rs. 700 on Flipkart: Here’s How Much the Earbuds Cost Now

Nothing Ear 1 were launched in India initially for Rs 5,999.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 25 November 2021 16:35 IST
Nothing Ear 1 Price in India Dropped by Rs. 700 on Flipkart: Here’s How Much the Earbuds Cost Now

Nothing Ear 1 support both USB Type-C and Qi wireless charging

Highlights
  • Nothing Ear 1 feature active noise cancellation
  • Flipkart is selling Nothing Ear 1 for Rs. 6,299 now
  • Nothing Ear 1 feature Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity

Nothing Ear 1 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones are getting a discount in India. The earbuds are now available with a discount of Rs. 700 on Flipkart. The offer may be valid for a limited period. The earphones were launched in India back in July this year by Nothing, the UK-based electronics brand backed by OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei. The earbuds come with premium features, including active noise cancellation (ANC) and wireless charging.

Nothing Ear 1 earbuds were initially launched in the country for Rs 5,999. Later, the company hiked the price to Rs. 6,999. With the latest temporary price cut, customers can buy Nothing Ear 1 for Rs. 6,299 on Flipkart. Additionally, users can also claim a 10 percent discount on transactions made via ICICI Bank credit cards. Also, Flipkart is offering no-cost EMIs and a six-month Gaana Plus subscription free with Nothing Ear 1.

Nothing Ear 1 specifications, features

Nothing Ear 1 come with a transparent outer casing and charging case. They feature 11.6mm dynamic drivers. The earphones use Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity with support for SBC and AAC codecs. The earpieces offer 40db of noise level reduction. The ANC feature can be customised using the compatible Ear 1 app, available for both iOS and Android.

Nothing Ear 1 come with Google Fast Pair and feature touch controls for playback, noise cancellation/ transparency modes, and volume controls. They are IPX4 rated for water resistance as well. Nothing Ear 1 support both USB Type-C and Qi wireless charging.

The battery capacity of Nothing Ear 1 is 570mAh. It is claimed by the company to offer up to 5.7 hours of battery life per charge and up to 34 hours in total with the case.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Excellent design, useful controls 
  • Good ANC with two intensity levels 
  • Wireless and fast charging 
  • Decent app 
  • Balanced, detailed sound 
  • Bad
  • Charging case is a bit big 
  • No voice assistant support 
  • Sound falls a bit short on attack and aggression
Read detailed Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

Nothing Ear 1, Nothing Ear 1 Price in India, Nothing Ear 1 Specifications, Nothing
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
ACT Fibernet Upgrades Broadband Plans for Users in Coimbatore, Hyderabad With Speed and Data Benefits

