Nothing Ear 1 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones are getting a discount in India. The earbuds are now available with a discount of Rs. 700 on Flipkart. The offer may be valid for a limited period. The earphones were launched in India back in July this year by Nothing, the UK-based electronics brand backed by OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei. The earbuds come with premium features, including active noise cancellation (ANC) and wireless charging.

Nothing Ear 1 earbuds were initially launched in the country for Rs 5,999. Later, the company hiked the price to Rs. 6,999. With the latest temporary price cut, customers can buy Nothing Ear 1 for Rs. 6,299 on Flipkart. Additionally, users can also claim a 10 percent discount on transactions made via ICICI Bank credit cards. Also, Flipkart is offering no-cost EMIs and a six-month Gaana Plus subscription free with Nothing Ear 1.

Nothing Ear 1 specifications, features

Nothing Ear 1 come with a transparent outer casing and charging case. They feature 11.6mm dynamic drivers. The earphones use Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity with support for SBC and AAC codecs. The earpieces offer 40db of noise level reduction. The ANC feature can be customised using the compatible Ear 1 app, available for both iOS and Android.

Nothing Ear 1 come with Google Fast Pair and feature touch controls for playback, noise cancellation/ transparency modes, and volume controls. They are IPX4 rated for water resistance as well. Nothing Ear 1 support both USB Type-C and Qi wireless charging.

The battery capacity of Nothing Ear 1 is 570mAh. It is claimed by the company to offer up to 5.7 hours of battery life per charge and up to 34 hours in total with the case.

